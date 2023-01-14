BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carlisle 49, GW-Danville 37

Centreville 76, St. Charles, Md. 65

Colgan 67, Eastern View 64

Edison 68, Colonial Forge 37

Essex 76, Central of Lunenburg 56

Fairfax 59, National Christian Academy, Md. 54

Franklin 70, Northampton 68

Greensboro Smith, N.C. 68, Green Run 59

Hayfield 76, Potomac 34

Heritage (Newport News) 87, Norcom 83

Hopewell 79, Phoebus 47

John Marshall 87, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 75

Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 64, Oak Hill Academy 56

Matoaca 86, Freedom (W) 64

Newman, La. 67, Bishop O'Connell 64

Norfolk Collegiate 84, Saint James, Md. 50

Norview 80, Cape Henry Collegiate 77

Park View-Sterling 59, Justice High School 51

Peninsula Catholic 76, Fairfax Christian 59

Richlands 58, Hurley 48

St. John Paul the Great 76, Collegiate-Richmond 60

St. Michael Catholic 75, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 52

Stone Bridge 52, Norfolk Christian School 20

Tallwood 88, Deep Creek 68

Virginia High 55, John Battle 47

W.T. Woodson 49, Woodbridge 36

Wakefield 62, West Springfield 42

Woodberry Forest 77, Living Water Christian, N.C. 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bluefield, W.Va. vs. Graham, ppd.

Rye Cove vs. Jenkins, Ky., ppd. to Jan 18th.

