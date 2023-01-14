BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carlisle 49, GW-Danville 37
Centreville 76, St. Charles, Md. 65
Colgan 67, Eastern View 64
Edison 68, Colonial Forge 37
Essex 76, Central of Lunenburg 56
Fairfax 59, National Christian Academy, Md. 54
Franklin 70, Northampton 68
Greensboro Smith, N.C. 68, Green Run 59
Hayfield 76, Potomac 34
Heritage (Newport News) 87, Norcom 83
Hopewell 79, Phoebus 47
John Marshall 87, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 75
Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 64, Oak Hill Academy 56
Matoaca 86, Freedom (W) 64
Newman, La. 67, Bishop O'Connell 64
Norfolk Collegiate 84, Saint James, Md. 50
Norview 80, Cape Henry Collegiate 77
Park View-Sterling 59, Justice High School 51
Peninsula Catholic 76, Fairfax Christian 59
Richlands 58, Hurley 48
St. John Paul the Great 76, Collegiate-Richmond 60
St. Michael Catholic 75, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 52
Stone Bridge 52, Norfolk Christian School 20
Tallwood 88, Deep Creek 68
Virginia High 55, John Battle 47
W.T. Woodson 49, Woodbridge 36
Wakefield 62, West Springfield 42
Woodberry Forest 77, Living Water Christian, N.C. 64
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bluefield, W.Va. vs. Graham, ppd.
Rye Cove vs. Jenkins, Ky., ppd. to Jan 18th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
