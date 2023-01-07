GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burlington 70, Meeteetse 20

Hulett 49, Midwest 19

Lovell 47, Wyoming Indian 29

Rocky Mountain 51, Powell 50

Southeast 37, Hanna-Elk Mountain 19

Torrington 50, Alliance, Neb. 48

Upton 56, Moorcroft 47

2A East Tournament=

Burns 45, Sundance 27

Lingle-Fort Laramie 49, Sundance 41

Tongue River 48, Lingle-Fort Laramie 39

Wright 33, Lusk 32

Wright 44, Pine Bluffs 29

Fossil County Classic=

Big Piney 39, Farson-Eden 19

Cokeville 31, Big Piney 19

Kemmerer 39, Cokeville 31

James Johnson Winter Classic=

Casper Natrona 62, Riverton 34

Cheyenne Central 45, Rock Springs 37

Cheyenne East 61, Douglas 36

Laramie 52, Evanston 36

Sheridan 62, Green River 22

Wheatland 49, Casper Kelly Walsh 33

Wheatland 53, Cheyenne South 27

Pinedale Winter Classic=

Buffalo 58, Lyman 35

Buffalo 71, Pinedale 48

Mountain View 55, Rawlins 25

Pinedale 60, Worland 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you