PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 48, Akron Garfield 0

Bellaire 8, Belmont Union Local 7

Cle. St. Ignatius 24, Cin. St. Xavier 21

Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 31, Cin. La Salle 21

Hunting Valley University 39, Warrensville Hts. 8

Lakewood St. Edward 6, Cin. Moeller 0

Maple Hts. 36, Shaker Hts. 21

Morenci, Mich. 60, Sandusky St. Mary 16

Steubenville 28, Youngs. Mooney 7

Tekonsha, Mich. 30, Holgate 28

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

