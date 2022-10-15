PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 48, Akron Garfield 0
Bellaire 8, Belmont Union Local 7
Cle. St. Ignatius 24, Cin. St. Xavier 21
Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 31, Cin. La Salle 21
Hunting Valley University 39, Warrensville Hts. 8
Lakewood St. Edward 6, Cin. Moeller 0
Maple Hts. 36, Shaker Hts. 21
Morenci, Mich. 60, Sandusky St. Mary 16
Steubenville 28, Youngs. Mooney 7
Tekonsha, Mich. 30, Holgate 28
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
