GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 59, Toledo 29

Cascade Christian 48, Douglas 46

Coquille 52, North Valley 29

Damascus Christian 40, N. Clackamas Christian 6

East Linn Christian 37, Oakland 29

Echo 50, St. Paul 45

Elgin 45, Griswold 24

Hermiston 66, Pasco, Wash. 36

Huntington 28, Four Rivers Community School 25

Imbler 47, Wallowa 32

Ione/Arlington 58, Dufur 31

Mitchell/Spray 53, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 15

Monroe 33, Illinois Valley 32

Nyssa 46, Riverside 34

Oakridge 65, Gold Beach 51

Pine Eagle 37, Joseph 30

South Medford 61, Springfield 37

South Umpqua 41, Rogue River 21

South Wasco County 65, Sherman 55

Stanfield 45, Weston-McEwen 19

Sutherlin 52, Lakeview 41

Trout Lake, Wash. 63, Condon 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Adrian vs. Nixyaawii, ccd.

