GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 59, Toledo 29
Cascade Christian 48, Douglas 46
Coquille 52, North Valley 29
Damascus Christian 40, N. Clackamas Christian 6
East Linn Christian 37, Oakland 29
Echo 50, St. Paul 45
Elgin 45, Griswold 24
Hermiston 66, Pasco, Wash. 36
Huntington 28, Four Rivers Community School 25
Imbler 47, Wallowa 32
Ione/Arlington 58, Dufur 31
Mitchell/Spray 53, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 15
Monroe 33, Illinois Valley 32
Nyssa 46, Riverside 34
Oakridge 65, Gold Beach 51
Pine Eagle 37, Joseph 30
South Medford 61, Springfield 37
South Umpqua 41, Rogue River 21
South Wasco County 65, Sherman 55
Stanfield 45, Weston-McEwen 19
Sutherlin 52, Lakeview 41
Trout Lake, Wash. 63, Condon 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Adrian vs. Nixyaawii, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
