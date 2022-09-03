PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Aldine Davis 23, Cypress Lakes 6
¶ Alief Taylor 54, Houston Westside 0
¶ Cypress Ranch 22, Katy Paetow 7
¶ Duncanville 44, Jones, Fla. 21
¶ Galena Park North Shore 42, Spring 0
¶ Houston Northbrook 27, Aldine 14
¶ Humble Kingwood 17, Jordan 10
¶ Katy Morton Ranch 56, Humble Kingwood 28
¶ Katy Morton Ranch 56, Humble Kingwood Park 28
¶ Killeen Ellison 34, Pflugerville Hendrickson 7
¶ Klein 44, Katy Seven Lakes 41
¶ Pasadena South Houston 34, Houston Sterling 0
¶ SA Northside Brennan 42, SA Northside Brandeis 6
CLASS 5A=
¶ Friendswood 34, Fort Bend Willowridge 0
CLASS 4A=
¶ Dallas Carter 28, Dallas Kimball 23
¶ Dallas Lincoln 50, Dallas Madison 20
¶ Houston North Forest 8, Houston Chavez 0
CLASS 2A=
¶ Leakey 63, SA FEAST 18
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Frisco Legacy Christian 14, Arlington Oakridge 12
¶ Pasadena First Baptist 54, Houston Emery/Weiner School 6
OTHER=
¶ Founders Classical Academy 35, MC Prep 14
¶ Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite def. Bell Home , forfeit
¶ Houston MSTC 29, Wisdom 0
¶ LEE 21, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7
¶ San Antonio Harlan 45, Laredo Alexander 7
¶ St. Frances Academy , Md. 47, De Soto 7
