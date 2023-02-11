BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 70, Mackinac Island 49

Ferndale 82, Port Huron Northern 65

Harvey Thornton, Ill. 57, Wayne Memorial 43

Holt 69, Lansing Everett 42

Kalamazoo Phoenix 69, Webberville 48

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 62, Reese 50

Mattawan 67, Harper Woods 45

North Farmington 61, DePaul College Prep, Ill. 42

Saginaw 66, Saginaw Arthur Hill 62

Warren Lincoln 74, Benton Harbor 63

Whiteford 53, Blissfield 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

