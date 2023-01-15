BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beach, N.D. 56, Wibaux 33

Billings Central 60, Glendive 53

Billings West 63, Great Falls Russell 40

Box Elder 81, Hays-Lodgepole 31

Bozeman 65, Billings Skyview 57

Butte Central 71, Stevensville 38

Cascade 70, Valier 18

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 49, Big Sandy 47

Columbus 60, Shepherd 26

Culbertson 51, Savage 49, OT

Custer-Hysham 65, Northern Cheyenne 33

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 46, Centerville 38

Drummond 57, Victor 32

Eureka 58, Troy 25

Fairview 67, Bainville 51

Fort Benton 49, Chinook 38

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 45, Richey-Lambert 36

Gallatin 67, Billings Senior 61

Glasgow 59, Poplar 45

Hamilton 61, Dillon 60, OT

Harlowton 56, Broadview-Lavina 45

Havre 77, Browning 69

Heart Butte 81, Simms 56

Helena 57, Kalispell Glacier 45

Helena Capital 58, Kalispell Flathead 37

Highwood 40, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 33

Hot Springs 51, Alberton-Superior 44

Huntley Project 55, Colstrip 20

Jefferson (Boulder) 56, Townsend 53

Laurel 75, Hardin 52

Lewistown (Fergus) 69, Sidney 40

Libby 59, Thompson Falls 51

Malta 64, Shelby 49

Manhattan 63, Big Timber 51

Manhattan Christian 66, Three Forks 47

Melstone 49, Broadus 36

Miles City 88, Baker 52

Missoula Loyola 70, Deer Lodge 22

Mon-Dak, N.D. 52, Brockton 42

North Star 48, Turner 41

Noxon 56, Clark Fork 21

Park City 63, Absarokee 25

Plenty Coups 66, Fromberg 57

Plevna 63, Carter County 48

Roberts 58, Reed Point-Rapelje 43

Roundup 58, Forsyth 46

Roy-Winifred 73, Winnett-Grass Range 50

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 74, Frazer 37

Sheridan 53, Lima 31

Terry 51, Jordan 42

West Yellowstone 61, White Sulphur Springs 14

Wolf Point 63, Scobey 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

