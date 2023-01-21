BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Frankfort 68, Braxton County 44

Greenbrier West 76, Tyler Consolidated 50

Shady Spring 71, Logan 43

Woodrow Wilson 68, Princeton 61

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

