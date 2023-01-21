BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Frankfort 68, Braxton County 44
Greenbrier West 76, Tyler Consolidated 50
Shady Spring 71, Logan 43
Woodrow Wilson 68, Princeton 61
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
