BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cardinal O'Hara 74, Malvern Prep 63
Philadelphia West Catholic 60, Pace Academy, Ga. 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 4:35 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cardinal O'Hara 74, Malvern Prep 63
Philadelphia West Catholic 60, Pace Academy, Ga. 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.