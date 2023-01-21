BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 61, Garrett Morgan 31

Antwerp 41, Hamler Patrick Henry 40

Ashtabula Lakeside 67, Conneaut 47

Attica Seneca E. 70, Upper Sandusky 54

Bay Village Bay 51, Norton 37

Bellville Clear Fork 62, Galion 54

Bishop Watterson 49, Plain City Jonathan Alder 45

Can. Glenoak 66, Warren Harding 59

Canfield 54, Poland Seminary 47

Carey 61, Bucyrus Wynford 37

Cin. Anderson 57, Mt. Orab Western Brown 39

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 55, Cin. Country Day 52

Cin. Moeller 53, Cin. Turpin 40

Circleville 50, Circleville Logan Elm 38

Cols. KIPP 68, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53

Cols. Northland 62, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 53

Convoy Crestview 60, Celina 35

Crown City S. Gallia 52, Portsmouth Sciotoville 42

Defiance Tinora 61, W. Unity Hilltop 43

Delta 55, N. Baltimore 36

Dublin Coffman 76, Cols. Beechcroft 38

Dublin Jerome 45, Reynoldsburg 44

Findlay Liberty-Benton 66, Columbus Grove 45

Gates Mills Gilmour 67, Parma Padua 37

Hannibal River 51, Steubenville 34

Heartland Christian 51, Kinsman Badger 50

Huron 60, Norwalk St. Paul 38

Ironton 55, Wheelersburg 48

Jackson Center 45, Maria Stein Marion Local 30

Kalida 62, Leipsic 39

Lancaster Fairfield Union 51, Baltimore Liberty Union 34

Lima Sr. 69, Lima Shawnee 65

Louisville 54, Akr. Ellet 32

Lucasville Valley 89, Bainbridge Paint Valley 63

Magnolia Sandy Valley 73, Massillon Tuslaw 50

Manchester 56, Felicity-Franklin 46

Mansfield Christian 67, Loudonville 65, OT

Martins Ferry 67, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 47

McArthur Vinton County 55, Oak Hill 47

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 60, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 37

Mentor 90, Cornerstone Christian 72

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 71, Bucyrus 37

New Bremen 47, Botkins 45

Newport, Ky. 69, Cin. Aiken 48

Newton Falls 69, Warren Champion 46

Shekinah Christian 65, Mansfield St. Peter's 31

Sherwood Fairview 34, Bryan 32

Sherwood Fairview 82, Independence 65

Smithville 40, Austintown Fitch 36

Spencerville 57, Delphos St. John's 45

St. Marys Memorial 62, Oregon Stritch 45

Stewart Federal Hocking 66, Marietta 58

Sugarcreek Garaway 62, New Concord John Glenn 41

Swanton 44, Genoa Area 38

Tiffin Columbian 77, Kenton 54

Tipp City Tippecanoe 71, Fairborn 46

Tree of Life 50, Howard E. Knox 39

Villa Madonna, Ky. 45, RULH 42

W. Jefferson 69, Day. Jefferson 12

Warren JFK 61, Can. Cent. Cath. 50

Warsaw River View 0, Thornville Sheridan 0

Whitehall-Yearling 60, Cols. Eastmoor 55

OSD Hall of Fame Weekend=

Ohio Deaf 66, Atlanta Area School for the Deaf, Ga. 17

