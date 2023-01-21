BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 61, Garrett Morgan 31
Antwerp 41, Hamler Patrick Henry 40
Ashtabula Lakeside 67, Conneaut 47
Attica Seneca E. 70, Upper Sandusky 54
Bay Village Bay 51, Norton 37
Bellville Clear Fork 62, Galion 54
Bishop Watterson 49, Plain City Jonathan Alder 45
Can. Glenoak 66, Warren Harding 59
Canfield 54, Poland Seminary 47
Carey 61, Bucyrus Wynford 37
Cin. Anderson 57, Mt. Orab Western Brown 39
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 55, Cin. Country Day 52
Cin. Moeller 53, Cin. Turpin 40
Circleville 50, Circleville Logan Elm 38
Cols. KIPP 68, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53
Cols. Northland 62, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 53
Convoy Crestview 60, Celina 35
Crown City S. Gallia 52, Portsmouth Sciotoville 42
Defiance Tinora 61, W. Unity Hilltop 43
Delta 55, N. Baltimore 36
Dublin Coffman 76, Cols. Beechcroft 38
Dublin Jerome 45, Reynoldsburg 44
Findlay Liberty-Benton 66, Columbus Grove 45
Gates Mills Gilmour 67, Parma Padua 37
Hannibal River 51, Steubenville 34
Heartland Christian 51, Kinsman Badger 50
Huron 60, Norwalk St. Paul 38
Ironton 55, Wheelersburg 48
Jackson Center 45, Maria Stein Marion Local 30
Kalida 62, Leipsic 39
Lancaster Fairfield Union 51, Baltimore Liberty Union 34
Lima Sr. 69, Lima Shawnee 65
Louisville 54, Akr. Ellet 32
Lucasville Valley 89, Bainbridge Paint Valley 63
Magnolia Sandy Valley 73, Massillon Tuslaw 50
Manchester 56, Felicity-Franklin 46
Mansfield Christian 67, Loudonville 65, OT
Martins Ferry 67, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 47
McArthur Vinton County 55, Oak Hill 47
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 60, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 37
Mentor 90, Cornerstone Christian 72
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 71, Bucyrus 37
New Bremen 47, Botkins 45
Newport, Ky. 69, Cin. Aiken 48
Newton Falls 69, Warren Champion 46
Shekinah Christian 65, Mansfield St. Peter's 31
Sherwood Fairview 34, Bryan 32
Sherwood Fairview 82, Independence 65
Smithville 40, Austintown Fitch 36
Spencerville 57, Delphos St. John's 45
St. Marys Memorial 62, Oregon Stritch 45
Stewart Federal Hocking 66, Marietta 58
Sugarcreek Garaway 62, New Concord John Glenn 41
Swanton 44, Genoa Area 38
Tiffin Columbian 77, Kenton 54
Tipp City Tippecanoe 71, Fairborn 46
Tree of Life 50, Howard E. Knox 39
Villa Madonna, Ky. 45, RULH 42
W. Jefferson 69, Day. Jefferson 12
Warren JFK 61, Can. Cent. Cath. 50
Warsaw River View 0, Thornville Sheridan 0
Whitehall-Yearling 60, Cols. Eastmoor 55
OSD Hall of Fame Weekend=
Ohio Deaf 66, Atlanta Area School for the Deaf, Ga. 17
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.