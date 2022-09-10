PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Eagan def. Chanhassen, 25-22, 25-15

Eagan def. Southwest Christian (Chaska), 15-25, 25-16, 15-10

East Ridge def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-22, 25-22

East Ridge def. New Prague, 25-13, 25-15

Forest Lake def. Eagan, 25-19, 25-18

New Prague def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-22, 23-25, 17-15

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Chanhassen, 25-15, 25-14

Willmar def. Eagan, 25-22, 24-26, 17-15

Apple Valley Aerie Challenge=

Championship Bracket=

Caledonia def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-21, 25-18

Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-14

Eden Prairie def. Apple Valley, 25-15, 25-8

Stewartville def. Concordia Academy, 27-25, 25-17

Championship=

Centennial def. Stewartville, 25-18, 25-14

Fifth Place=

Eden Prairie def. Caledonia, 25-12, 25-12

Seventh Place=

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Apple Valley, 25-15, 25-20

Third Place=

Fillmore Central def. Concordia Academy, 26-24, 20-25, 15-12

Consolation Bracket=

Edina def. Avail Academy, 25-6, 25-15

Faribault def. Hastings, 25-15, 25-19

Mounds View def. Rock Ridge, 25-12, 25-19

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-19, 25-23

11th Place=

Cretin-Derham Hall def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-11

13th Place=

Edina def. Mounds View, 23-25, 25-18, 15-13

15th Place=

Rock Ridge def. Avail Academy, 25-17, 25-18

Ninth Place=

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Faribault, 25-15, 25-14

Greenway Tournament=

Bronze Division=

Mesabi East def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-21, 25-17

Moose Lake/Willow River def. Northeast Range, 25-9, 26-24

Northeast Range def. Mesabi East, 26-24, 16-25, 16-15

Gold Division=

Ely def. Chisholm, 25-12, 25-15

Ely def. Greenway, 25-12, 25-18

Greenway def. Chisholm, 25-18, 16-25, 15-11

Pool Play=

Pool A=

Greenway def. International Falls, 25-22, 16-25, 15-10

Greenway def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-17, 29-17

International Falls def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-14, 20-25, 15-10

Pool B=

Chisholm def. Hill City, 25-20, 25-18

Chisholm def. Mesabi East, 25-19, 26-28, 15-8

Hill City def. Mesabi East, 25-21, 25-23

Pool C=

Cherry def. Northeast Range, 25-20, 25-11

Ely def. Cherry, 25-19, 25-11

Ely def. Northeast Range, 25-13, 25-8

Silver Division=

Cherry def. Hill City, 25-14, 25-27, 15-7

International Falls def. Cherry, 25-16, 25-18

International Falls def. Hill City, 25-20, 25-21

SW Challenge=

Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-14, 25-21

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Elk River, 25-21, 25-21

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Fergus Falls, 25-23, 25-20

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you