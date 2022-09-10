PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Eagan def. Chanhassen, 25-22, 25-15
Eagan def. Southwest Christian (Chaska), 15-25, 25-16, 15-10
East Ridge def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-22, 25-22
East Ridge def. New Prague, 25-13, 25-15
Forest Lake def. Eagan, 25-19, 25-18
New Prague def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-22, 23-25, 17-15
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Chanhassen, 25-15, 25-14
Willmar def. Eagan, 25-22, 24-26, 17-15
Apple Valley Aerie Challenge=
Championship Bracket=
Caledonia def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-21, 25-18
Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-14
Eden Prairie def. Apple Valley, 25-15, 25-8
Stewartville def. Concordia Academy, 27-25, 25-17
Championship=
Centennial def. Stewartville, 25-18, 25-14
Fifth Place=
Eden Prairie def. Caledonia, 25-12, 25-12
Seventh Place=
Park (Cottage Grove) def. Apple Valley, 25-15, 25-20
Third Place=
Fillmore Central def. Concordia Academy, 26-24, 20-25, 15-12
Consolation Bracket=
Edina def. Avail Academy, 25-6, 25-15
Faribault def. Hastings, 25-15, 25-19
Mounds View def. Rock Ridge, 25-12, 25-19
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-19, 25-23
11th Place=
Cretin-Derham Hall def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-11
13th Place=
Edina def. Mounds View, 23-25, 25-18, 15-13
15th Place=
Rock Ridge def. Avail Academy, 25-17, 25-18
Ninth Place=
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Faribault, 25-15, 25-14
Greenway Tournament=
Bronze Division=
Mesabi East def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-21, 25-17
Moose Lake/Willow River def. Northeast Range, 25-9, 26-24
Northeast Range def. Mesabi East, 26-24, 16-25, 16-15
Gold Division=
Ely def. Chisholm, 25-12, 25-15
Ely def. Greenway, 25-12, 25-18
Greenway def. Chisholm, 25-18, 16-25, 15-11
Pool Play=
Pool A=
Greenway def. International Falls, 25-22, 16-25, 15-10
Greenway def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-17, 29-17
International Falls def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-14, 20-25, 15-10
Pool B=
Chisholm def. Hill City, 25-20, 25-18
Chisholm def. Mesabi East, 25-19, 26-28, 15-8
Hill City def. Mesabi East, 25-21, 25-23
Pool C=
Cherry def. Northeast Range, 25-20, 25-11
Ely def. Cherry, 25-19, 25-11
Ely def. Northeast Range, 25-13, 25-8
Silver Division=
Cherry def. Hill City, 25-14, 25-27, 15-7
International Falls def. Cherry, 25-16, 25-18
International Falls def. Hill City, 25-20, 25-21
SW Challenge=
Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-14, 25-21
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Elk River, 25-21, 25-21
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Fergus Falls, 25-23, 25-20
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
