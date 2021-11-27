BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Attica Seneca E. 97, Lakeside Danbury 74
Beloit W. Branch 57, E. Liverpool 14
Bishop Hartley 69, Cols. Independence 68
Bishop Ready 76, Chillicothe Zane Trace 47
Burton Berkshire 47, Ravenna SE 39
Carmel, Ind. 39, Cin. Elder 33
Cin. Woodward 88, Cols. Beechcroft 81
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58, Powell Olentangy Liberty 53
Cols. Briggs 48, Zanesville 45
Cols. DeSales 65, Trotwood-Madison 55
Columbus Grove 57, Van Buren 48
Day. Christian 61, Worthington Christian 54
Defiance Tinora 42, Bryan 36
Houston 47, Bradford 42
Huntsville, Ala. 60, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 55
Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 67, Cle. St. Ignatius 51
Jamestown Greeneview 48, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 37
Kent Roosevelt 48, Mogadore Field 47, OT
Kettering Alter 68, Homestead, Ind. 65
Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Chillicothe 30
Lyndhurst Brush 55, Cle. Cent. Cath. 19
Maple Hts. 66, Cle. Hay 28
Marietta 49, Athens 30
Monroeville 64, Ashland Mapleton 60
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 76, Kenton 48
New Bremen 83, Anna 56
Pataskala Licking Hts. 57, Sunbury Big Walnut 50
Proctorville Fairland 54, Leesburg Fairfield 46
Rayland Buckeye 41, Toronto 39
St. Marys Memorial 58, New Knoxville 24
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 72, Hannibal River 68
Worthington Kilbourne 44, Bishop Watterson 43
Zanesville Maysville 64, Hebron Lakewood 23
All Ohio Shootout=
Can. McKinley 55, Cols. Northland 52
Groveport-Madison 71, Cols. Centennial 27
Huber Hts. Wayne 50, Cols. Africentric 47
New Albany 47, Day. Dunbar 46
Youngs. Chaney High School 72, Reynoldsburg 69
Cavs Elite Series=
Sheffield Brookside 63, Wickliffe 40
Tigers Basketball Classic=
Day. Ponitz Tech. 60, Goshen 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale vs. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/