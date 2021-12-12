GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cascade Christian 38, Eatonville 32
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 46, Cascade (Everett) 40
Chelan 58, La Salle 21
Chiawana 43, Southridge 41
Columbia (Burbank) 39, Goldendale 38
Columbia Adventist Academy 32, Fort Vancouver 16
Coupeville 36, Orcas Island 17
Davenport 38, Reardan 33
Decatur 57, Kentridge 29
East Valley (Yakima) 52, North Central 25
Eastlake 57, Newport-Bellevue 17
Eisenhower 65, Eastmont 23
Emerald Ridge 62, Lake Stevens 56
Foster 55, Evergreen (Seattle) 9
Glacier Peak 38, Everett 36
Granite Falls 44, Darrington 30
Hazen 53, Bellevue 46
Hermiston, Ore. 64, Kamiakin 61
Highline 52, Lindbergh 28
Ilwaco 46, Clatskanie, Ore. 40
Juanita 47, Liberty 32
Kelso 45, Union 32
La Center 79, Evergreen (Vancouver) 26
Lake Roosevelt 73, Kittitas 39
Lake Washington 52, Inglemoor 36
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 46, Quincy High Tech 32
Lewis and Clark 50, Davis 48
Mead 55, Post Falls, Idaho 29
Morton/White Pass 51, Stevenson 26
Moses Lake 52, Sunnyside 49
Mount Baker 58, Friday Harbor 30
Priest River, Idaho 47, Newport 17
Prosser 56, Zillah 49
Sammamish 47, Renton 28
Selah 62, East Valley (Spokane) 38
Skyline 55, Issaquah 49
Sunnyside Christian 44, Liberty Christian 17
Tenino 45, Adna 33
Toutle Lake 41, Kalama 18
Tri-Cities Prep 48, White Swan 41
Wapato 85, Ephrata 62
Warden 82, Royal 24
Waterville-Mansfield 57, Soap Lake 21
West Seattle 72, Seattle Academy 39
West Valley (Yakima) 50, Wenatchee 38
Wilbur 48, Cusick 42
Woodinville 75, North Creek 24
Yakama Tribal 56, DeSales 33
Arlington Snowball=
Four Rivers Community School, Ore. 31, Klickitat 29
Hawk Invite=
Trout Lake 37, Wallowa, Ore. 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dayton vs. Granger, ccd.
Mercer Island vs. Interlake, ccd.
Mount Vernon Christian vs. Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/