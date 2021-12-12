GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cascade Christian 38, Eatonville 32

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 46, Cascade (Everett) 40

Chelan 58, La Salle 21

Chiawana 43, Southridge 41

Columbia (Burbank) 39, Goldendale 38

Columbia Adventist Academy 32, Fort Vancouver 16

Coupeville 36, Orcas Island 17

Davenport 38, Reardan 33

Decatur 57, Kentridge 29

East Valley (Yakima) 52, North Central 25

Eastlake 57, Newport-Bellevue 17

Eisenhower 65, Eastmont 23

Emerald Ridge 62, Lake Stevens 56

Foster 55, Evergreen (Seattle) 9

Glacier Peak 38, Everett 36

Granite Falls 44, Darrington 30

Hazen 53, Bellevue 46

Hermiston, Ore. 64, Kamiakin 61

Highline 52, Lindbergh 28

Ilwaco 46, Clatskanie, Ore. 40

Juanita 47, Liberty 32

Kelso 45, Union 32

La Center 79, Evergreen (Vancouver) 26

Lake Roosevelt 73, Kittitas 39

Lake Washington 52, Inglemoor 36

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 46, Quincy High Tech 32

Lewis and Clark 50, Davis 48

Mead 55, Post Falls, Idaho 29

Morton/White Pass 51, Stevenson 26

Moses Lake 52, Sunnyside 49

Mount Baker 58, Friday Harbor 30

Priest River, Idaho 47, Newport 17

Prosser 56, Zillah 49

Sammamish 47, Renton 28

Selah 62, East Valley (Spokane) 38

Skyline 55, Issaquah 49

Sunnyside Christian 44, Liberty Christian 17

Tenino 45, Adna 33

Toutle Lake 41, Kalama 18

Tri-Cities Prep 48, White Swan 41

Wapato 85, Ephrata 62

Warden 82, Royal 24

Waterville-Mansfield 57, Soap Lake 21

West Seattle 72, Seattle Academy 39

West Valley (Yakima) 50, Wenatchee 38

Wilbur 48, Cusick 42

Woodinville 75, North Creek 24

Yakama Tribal 56, DeSales 33

Arlington Snowball=

Four Rivers Community School, Ore. 31, Klickitat 29

Hawk Invite=

Trout Lake 37, Wallowa, Ore. 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dayton vs. Granger, ccd.

Mercer Island vs. Interlake, ccd.

Mount Vernon Christian vs. Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you