BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beau Chene 64, Opelousas Catholic 49
Carroll 63, Sterlington 58
Country Day 55, Hannan 50
Donaldsonville 63, East Iberville 43
East Feliciana 48, Parkview Baptist 43
Family Christian Academy 42, S. B. Wright 38
Florien 50, Converse 44
Glen Oaks 59, Geo Next Generation 25
Hamilton Christian Academy 64, Assumption 31
Holy Cross 51, Kennedy 50
Kinder 33, Glenmora 31
Lafayette Christian Academy 61, East Ascension 47
Madison Prep 71, East St. John 39
Maurepas 51, International 47
New Iberia 47, Lena Northwood 41
Northlake Christian 49, Ascension Catholic 39
Oakdale 71, Elton 54
Pearl River 65, Ascension Christian School 52
Ponchatoula 67, University (Lab) 64, OT
Rayville 66, St. Frederick Catholic 24
Scotlandville 66, Walker 42
St. Amant 89, Northeast 59
St. James 52, Riverside Academy 33
St. Martin's 47, St. Charles Catholic 43
St. Thomas More 77, Teurlings Catholic 55
Sulphur 74, Jennings 43
Ville Platte 60, Welsh 44
Zwolle 77, Ebarb 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lakeview vs. Shreveport Northwood, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.