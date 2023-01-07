BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beau Chene 64, Opelousas Catholic 49

Carroll 63, Sterlington 58

Country Day 55, Hannan 50

Donaldsonville 63, East Iberville 43

East Feliciana 48, Parkview Baptist 43

Family Christian Academy 42, S. B. Wright 38

Florien 50, Converse 44

Glen Oaks 59, Geo Next Generation 25

Hamilton Christian Academy 64, Assumption 31

Holy Cross 51, Kennedy 50

Kinder 33, Glenmora 31

Lafayette Christian Academy 61, East Ascension 47

Madison Prep 71, East St. John 39

Maurepas 51, International 47

New Iberia 47, Lena Northwood 41

Northlake Christian 49, Ascension Catholic 39

Oakdale 71, Elton 54

Pearl River 65, Ascension Christian School 52

Ponchatoula 67, University (Lab) 64, OT

Rayville 66, St. Frederick Catholic 24

Scotlandville 66, Walker 42

St. Amant 89, Northeast 59

St. James 52, Riverside Academy 33

St. Martin's 47, St. Charles Catholic 43

St. Thomas More 77, Teurlings Catholic 55

Sulphur 74, Jennings 43

Ville Platte 60, Welsh 44

Zwolle 77, Ebarb 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lakeview vs. Shreveport Northwood, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

