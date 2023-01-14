BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baraboo 79, Watertown 69
Beloit Memorial 87, Madison West 84
Berlin 72, Wild Rose 45
Black Hawk 24, Belmont 21
Blair-Taylor 67, Brookwood 50
Edgerton 83, Delavan-Darien 36
Edgewood 72, Platteville 55
Glenwood City 70, Independence 46
Grafton 73, Martin Luther 72, OT
Greenfield 81, West Bend West 43
Horicon 77, Valley Christian 23
Janesville Craig 69, Madison East 62
Kettle Moraine 72, Lake Country Lutheran 51
Madison Memorial 49, Sun Prairie 43
McDonell Central 61, Bloomer 57, OT
McFarland 67, Mount Horeb 65
Middleton 71, Verona Area 53
Milwaukee Riverside University 59, Janesville Parker 57
Monona Grove 67, Green Bay East 29
Onalaska 55, Wauwatosa West 44
Oregon 69, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 55
Oshkosh West 66, Wausau East 62
Plymouth 75, Reedsburg Area 48
Rice Lake 73, Caledonia, Minn. 67
Saint Croix Central 66, Hayward 24
Sheboygan Area Luth. 58, Sheboygan Falls 47
Westosha Central 52, Howards Grove 46
Xavier 65, Whitefish Bay 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
