BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 89, TJHS 59

Catholic 76, Roanoke Catholic 50

Essex 66, North Stafford 38

Flint Hill 68, Anacostia, D.C. 63

Floyd County 66, Staunton 59

Giles 57, Hurley 49

Grace Christian 53, Dayspring Christian Academy 26

Hampton 70, Deep Creek 47

Heritage (Newport News) 83, Manor High School 53

Highland Springs 66, Western Branch 60

Highland-Warrenton 70, Rosedale Christian, Md. 57

Hopewell 66, Petersburg 44

J.I. Burton 61, Christian Community, Tenn. 59

Kecoughtan 85, Nansemond-Suffolk 73

Lancaster 50, Life Christian 38

Martinsville 52, Graham 39

Maury 60, Northampton 45

Menchville 66, Meadowbrook 32

Nansemond River 67, Warwick 53

New Covenant 51, Va. Episcopal 49

Spotswood 42, Wilson Memorial 36

St. Annes-Belfield 93, Fork Union Prep 46

Sullivan East, Tenn. 50, Gate City 46

Tennessee, Tenn. 87, Lee High 53

Varina 61, Lloyd Bird 46

Veritas Collegiate Academy 60, Cristo Rey Richmond 50

West Ranch, Calif. 78, Bishop O'Connell 68

West Ridge, Tenn. 59, Union 57

William Byrd 54, Staunton River 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

