BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 89, TJHS 59
Catholic 76, Roanoke Catholic 50
Essex 66, North Stafford 38
Flint Hill 68, Anacostia, D.C. 63
Floyd County 66, Staunton 59
Giles 57, Hurley 49
Grace Christian 53, Dayspring Christian Academy 26
Hampton 70, Deep Creek 47
Heritage (Newport News) 83, Manor High School 53
Highland Springs 66, Western Branch 60
Highland-Warrenton 70, Rosedale Christian, Md. 57
Hopewell 66, Petersburg 44
J.I. Burton 61, Christian Community, Tenn. 59
Kecoughtan 85, Nansemond-Suffolk 73
Lancaster 50, Life Christian 38
Martinsville 52, Graham 39
Maury 60, Northampton 45
Menchville 66, Meadowbrook 32
Nansemond River 67, Warwick 53
New Covenant 51, Va. Episcopal 49
Spotswood 42, Wilson Memorial 36
St. Annes-Belfield 93, Fork Union Prep 46
Sullivan East, Tenn. 50, Gate City 46
Tennessee, Tenn. 87, Lee High 53
Varina 61, Lloyd Bird 46
Veritas Collegiate Academy 60, Cristo Rey Richmond 50
West Ranch, Calif. 78, Bishop O'Connell 68
West Ridge, Tenn. 59, Union 57
William Byrd 54, Staunton River 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.