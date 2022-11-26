PREP FOOTBALL=
IHSA Playoffs=
Championship=
Class 6A=
East St. Louis 57, Prairie Ridge 7
Class 5A=
Nazareth 45, Peoria (H.S.) 44
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
