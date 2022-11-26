PREP FOOTBALL=

IHSA Playoffs=

Championship=

Class 6A=

East St. Louis 57, Prairie Ridge 7

Class 5A=

Nazareth 45, Peoria (H.S.) 44

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

