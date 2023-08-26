PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Giltner def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23

Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. def. Banner County, 23-28, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12

Louisville def. Parkview Christian, 25-11, 25-20, 25-8

Scottsbluff def. Lexington, 25-10, 25-16, 25-13

Axtell Tournament=

Axtell def. Hampton, 30-28, 25-16

Consolation Semifinal=

Hampton def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-10, 25-20

Bellevue West Championship Bracket=

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Millard South, 25-19, 25-14

Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard North, 25-15, 25-22

Papillion-LaVista def. Elkhorn North, 25-21, 25-22

Consolation=

Elkhorn North def. Millard North, 25-20, 15-25, 25-19

Fifth Place=

Elkhorn North def. Bellevue West, 25-14, 25-17

Semifinal=

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Gretna, 25-15, 25-17

Bellevue West Consolation Bracket=

Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 25-23, 27-25

Semifinal=

Millard West def. Western Christian, Iowa, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18

Bill Milford Classic=

Broken Bow def. Milford, 26-24, 25-16

Gothenburg def. Malcolm, 25-17, 25-14

Gothenburg def. Milford, 25-9, 25-16

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Aquinas, 25-13, 25-10

Kearney Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-10

Lincoln Lutheran def. Grand Island Northwest

Thayer Central def. Aurora, 27-25, 25-23

Boys Town Tournament=

Omaha Nation def. Boys Town, 25-4, 25-16

Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-18, 25-23

Walthill def. Boys Town, 25-27, 25-15, 25-16

Weeping Water def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-14

Weeping Water def. Omaha Nation, 25-11, 25-10

Weeping Water def. Walthill, 25-14, 25-11

Cambridge Tournament=

Championship=

Southwest def. Cambridge, 25-23, 25-13

Pool A=

Cambridge def. Norton, Kan., 25-11, 25-21

Pool B=

Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-13, 25-10

Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-10, 25-18

Centennial Tournament=

East Pool=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Sutton, 25-19, 25-17

Clarkson/Leigh def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-17

Sutton def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17

West Pool=

Centennial def. Bishop Neumann, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23

Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-19, 25-15

Centennial def. Wood River, 25-11, 25-15

Clarkson/Leigh def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-13, 25-15

Sutton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-13, 25-15

Comet Fall Tournament=

Pool 2=

St. Francis Indian, S.D. def. Chadron, 25-13, 25-21

Fort Calhoun Tournament=

Fort Calhoun def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-15

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-19, 25-17

Championship=

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19

Third Place=

Cedar Bluffs def. Winnebago, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24

Hemingford Triangular=

Hemingford def. Crawford, 25-10, 25-15

Hemingford def. Sioux County, 25-19, 25-9

Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-8

Lewis Central Tournament=

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 21-12, 21-15

Lewis Central, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 21-7, 21-7

Stanton, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 21-16, 21-17

Tri-Center, Neola, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 21-11, 21-9

Lincoln Northeast Tournament=

Black Tournament=

Buena Vista def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-14, 25-7

Lincoln Northwest def. North Platte, 26-24, 25-15

Lincoln Northwest def. Westview, 25-19, 25-21

North Platte def. Buena Vista, 25-11, 25-12

North Platte def. Westview, 25-16, 25-16

Westview def. Buena Vista, 25-12, 25-21

Silver Tournament=

Championsip=

Gretna East def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-12, 26-24

Fifth Place=

Bellevue East def. Beatrice, 25-9, 25-14

Pool A=

Gretna East def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 25-15

Gretna East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 25-19

Lincoln Northeast def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 25-15

Pool B=

Beatrice def. Platte County, Mo., 25-14, 17-25, 25-23

Lincoln Southeast def. Beatrice, 25-14, 25-20

Lincoln Southeast def. Platte County, Mo., 25-18, 18-25, 25-20

Third Place=

Platte County, Mo. def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-23, 25-22

Minden Tournament=

Championship=

Minden def. Adams Central, 27-25, 25-23

Fifth Place=

Valentine def. Twin River, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23

Pool A=

Ainsworth def. Valentine, 26-24, 25-17

Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-13

Minden def. Valentine, 25-10, 25-8

Pool B=

Adams Central def. Nebraska Christian, 27-25, 25-16

Adams Central def. Twin River, 25-8, 25-15

Nebraska Christian def. Twin River, 25-16, 25-15

Third Place=

Nebraska Christian def. Ainsworth, 25-22, 25-19

Norfolk Invitational=

Championship=

Bennington def. Norfolk, 25-22, 25-21

Fifth Place=

Yankton, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 17-25, 25-10, 25-22

Pool A=

Columbus def. Yankton, S.D., 25-21, 21-25, 25-12

Norfolk def. Columbus, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20

Norfolk def. Yankton, S.D., 25-18, 25-23

Pool B=

Bennington def. Kearney, 25-11, 25-18

Bennington def. South Sioux City, 25-16, 25-19

Kearney def. South Sioux City, 25-11, 25-16

Third Place=

Columbus def. Kearney, 25-22, 26-24

Omaha North Tournament=

Battle Creek def. Omaha Northwest, 25-18, 25-22

Fremont def. Omaha South, 25-8, 25-11

Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 25-10, 25-14

Championship=

Battle Creek def. Omaha Central, 25-15, 25-15

Consolation Semifinal=

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha South, 25-11, 25-17

Semifinal=

Omaha Central def. Omaha Mercy, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17

Overton Tournament=

Anselmo-Merna def. Maxwell, 25-22, 25-21

Central Valley def. Shelton, 25-19, 23-25, 25-11

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Hitchcock County, 25-23, 25-12

Overton def. Heartland, 25-13, 25-6

Championship=

Overton def. Shelton, 25-8, 25-14

Consolation Semifinal=

Central Valley def. Hitchcock County, 25-18, 25-12

Maxwell def. Heartland, 25-21, 19-25, 25-20

Fifth Place=

Central Valley def. Maxwell, 25-10, 25-12

Semifinal=

Overton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-16, 25-12

Shelton def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-14, 25-17

Seventh Place=

Hitchcock County def. Heartland, 25-11, 25-23

Third Place=

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-10, 25-21

Plainview Tournament=

Boone Central def. Boyd County, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16

Boone Central def. Plainview, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18

Plainview def. Boyd County, 26-24, 25-22

Stuart def. Boone Central, 25-17, 25-19

Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-18, 25-13

Stuart def. Plainview, 21-25, 28-26, 25-20

Plattsmouth Tournament=

David City def. Nebraska City, 25-10, 25-10

Norris def. Arlington, 25-10, 25-7

Seward def. Plattsmouth, 25-19, 25-17

Championship=

Norris def. Seward, 25-10, 25-12

Consolation Semifinal=

Arlington def. Ralston, 25-27, 25-17, 25-16

Plattsmouth def. Nebraska City, 25-17, 25-15

Fifth Place=

Plattsmouth def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-16

Semifinal=

Norris def. Raymond Central, 25-14, 25-9

Seward def. David City, 25-17, 25-11

Third Place=

David City def. Raymond Central, 25-18, 25-27, 25-20

Winside Quad=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Randolph, 25-14, 25-13

Howells/Dodge def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-8

Howells/Dodge def. Winside, 15-25, 25-21, 25-12

Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 14-25, 26-24, 27-25

Winside def. Randolph, 25-16, 25-8

