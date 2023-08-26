PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Giltner def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. def. Banner County, 23-28, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12
Louisville def. Parkview Christian, 25-11, 25-20, 25-8
Scottsbluff def. Lexington, 25-10, 25-16, 25-13
Axtell Tournament=
Axtell def. Hampton, 30-28, 25-16
Consolation Semifinal=
Hampton def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-10, 25-20
Bellevue West Championship Bracket=
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Millard South, 25-19, 25-14
Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard North, 25-15, 25-22
Papillion-LaVista def. Elkhorn North, 25-21, 25-22
Consolation=
Elkhorn North def. Millard North, 25-20, 15-25, 25-19
Fifth Place=
Elkhorn North def. Bellevue West, 25-14, 25-17
Semifinal=
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Gretna, 25-15, 25-17
Bellevue West Consolation Bracket=
Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 25-23, 27-25
Semifinal=
Millard West def. Western Christian, Iowa, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18
Bill Milford Classic=
Broken Bow def. Milford, 26-24, 25-16
Gothenburg def. Malcolm, 25-17, 25-14
Gothenburg def. Milford, 25-9, 25-16
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Aquinas, 25-13, 25-10
Kearney Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-10
Lincoln Lutheran def. Grand Island Northwest
Thayer Central def. Aurora, 27-25, 25-23
Boys Town Tournament=
Omaha Nation def. Boys Town, 25-4, 25-16
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-18, 25-23
Walthill def. Boys Town, 25-27, 25-15, 25-16
Weeping Water def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-14
Weeping Water def. Omaha Nation, 25-11, 25-10
Weeping Water def. Walthill, 25-14, 25-11
Cambridge Tournament=
Championship=
Southwest def. Cambridge, 25-23, 25-13
Pool A=
Cambridge def. Norton, Kan., 25-11, 25-21
Pool B=
Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-13, 25-10
Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-10, 25-18
Centennial Tournament=
East Pool=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Sutton, 25-19, 25-17
Clarkson/Leigh def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-17
Sutton def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17
West Pool=
Centennial def. Bishop Neumann, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23
Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-19, 25-15
Centennial def. Wood River, 25-11, 25-15
Clarkson/Leigh def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-13, 25-15
Sutton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-13, 25-15
Comet Fall Tournament=
Pool 2=
St. Francis Indian, S.D. def. Chadron, 25-13, 25-21
Fort Calhoun Tournament=
Fort Calhoun def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-15
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-19, 25-17
Championship=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19
Third Place=
Cedar Bluffs def. Winnebago, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24
Hemingford Triangular=
Hemingford def. Crawford, 25-10, 25-15
Hemingford def. Sioux County, 25-19, 25-9
Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-8
Lewis Central Tournament=
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 21-12, 21-15
Lewis Central, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 21-7, 21-7
Stanton, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 21-16, 21-17
Tri-Center, Neola, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 21-11, 21-9
Lincoln Northeast Tournament=
Black Tournament=
Buena Vista def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-14, 25-7
Lincoln Northwest def. North Platte, 26-24, 25-15
Lincoln Northwest def. Westview, 25-19, 25-21
North Platte def. Buena Vista, 25-11, 25-12
North Platte def. Westview, 25-16, 25-16
Westview def. Buena Vista, 25-12, 25-21
Silver Tournament=
Championsip=
Gretna East def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-12, 26-24
Fifth Place=
Bellevue East def. Beatrice, 25-9, 25-14
Pool A=
Gretna East def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 25-15
Gretna East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 25-19
Lincoln Northeast def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 25-15
Pool B=
Beatrice def. Platte County, Mo., 25-14, 17-25, 25-23
Lincoln Southeast def. Beatrice, 25-14, 25-20
Lincoln Southeast def. Platte County, Mo., 25-18, 18-25, 25-20
Third Place=
Platte County, Mo. def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-23, 25-22
Minden Tournament=
Championship=
Minden def. Adams Central, 27-25, 25-23
Fifth Place=
Valentine def. Twin River, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23
Pool A=
Ainsworth def. Valentine, 26-24, 25-17
Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-13
Minden def. Valentine, 25-10, 25-8
Pool B=
Adams Central def. Nebraska Christian, 27-25, 25-16
Adams Central def. Twin River, 25-8, 25-15
Nebraska Christian def. Twin River, 25-16, 25-15
Third Place=
Nebraska Christian def. Ainsworth, 25-22, 25-19
Norfolk Invitational=
Championship=
Bennington def. Norfolk, 25-22, 25-21
Fifth Place=
Yankton, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 17-25, 25-10, 25-22
Pool A=
Columbus def. Yankton, S.D., 25-21, 21-25, 25-12
Norfolk def. Columbus, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20
Norfolk def. Yankton, S.D., 25-18, 25-23
Pool B=
Bennington def. Kearney, 25-11, 25-18
Bennington def. South Sioux City, 25-16, 25-19
Kearney def. South Sioux City, 25-11, 25-16
Third Place=
Columbus def. Kearney, 25-22, 26-24
Omaha North Tournament=
Battle Creek def. Omaha Northwest, 25-18, 25-22
Fremont def. Omaha South, 25-8, 25-11
Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 25-10, 25-14
Championship=
Battle Creek def. Omaha Central, 25-15, 25-15
Consolation Semifinal=
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha South, 25-11, 25-17
Semifinal=
Omaha Central def. Omaha Mercy, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17
Overton Tournament=
Anselmo-Merna def. Maxwell, 25-22, 25-21
Central Valley def. Shelton, 25-19, 23-25, 25-11
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Hitchcock County, 25-23, 25-12
Overton def. Heartland, 25-13, 25-6
Championship=
Overton def. Shelton, 25-8, 25-14
Consolation Semifinal=
Central Valley def. Hitchcock County, 25-18, 25-12
Maxwell def. Heartland, 25-21, 19-25, 25-20
Fifth Place=
Central Valley def. Maxwell, 25-10, 25-12
Semifinal=
Overton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-16, 25-12
Shelton def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-14, 25-17
Seventh Place=
Hitchcock County def. Heartland, 25-11, 25-23
Third Place=
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-10, 25-21
Plainview Tournament=
Boone Central def. Boyd County, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16
Boone Central def. Plainview, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18
Plainview def. Boyd County, 26-24, 25-22
Stuart def. Boone Central, 25-17, 25-19
Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-18, 25-13
Stuart def. Plainview, 21-25, 28-26, 25-20
Plattsmouth Tournament=
David City def. Nebraska City, 25-10, 25-10
Norris def. Arlington, 25-10, 25-7
Seward def. Plattsmouth, 25-19, 25-17
Championship=
Norris def. Seward, 25-10, 25-12
Consolation Semifinal=
Arlington def. Ralston, 25-27, 25-17, 25-16
Plattsmouth def. Nebraska City, 25-17, 25-15
Fifth Place=
Plattsmouth def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-16
Semifinal=
Norris def. Raymond Central, 25-14, 25-9
Seward def. David City, 25-17, 25-11
Third Place=
David City def. Raymond Central, 25-18, 25-27, 25-20
Winside Quad=
Hartington-Newcastle def. Randolph, 25-14, 25-13
Howells/Dodge def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-8
Howells/Dodge def. Winside, 15-25, 25-21, 25-12
Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 14-25, 26-24, 27-25
Winside def. Randolph, 25-16, 25-8
