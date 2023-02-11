PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 9, Austin 3
Anoka 8, Northern 2
Benilde-St. Margaret's 5, Grand Rapids 3
Blake 7, Blaine 1
Buffalo 6, Bloomington Jefferson 5
Centennial 6, Rosemount 4
Chanhassen 9, Orono 2
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4, Elk river/Zimmerman 2
Dodge County 5, Somerset, Wis. 3
Duluth East 3, Rogers 1
East Grand Forks 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
Forest Lake 4, Woodbury 3
Hermantown 3, Chaska 1
Hopkins 1, Irondale 0
International Falls 4, Crookston 2
Kittson County Central 7, Park Rapids 2
La Crescent 9, Worthington 1
Lake of the Woods 4, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 3
Lakeville North 3, Eastview 2
Lakeville South 9, Farmington 1
Little Falls 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Luverne 4, Minnesota River 0
Mahtomedi 8, Breck 2
Mankato West 7, Red Wing 0
Maple Grove 3, Andover 2
Minneapolis 9, Bloomington Kennedy 1
Moorhead 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Mora/Milaca 5, Ely 3
New Prague 5, Waconia 1
Northern Lakes 8, Willmar 2
Northfield 8, Mankato East/ Loyola 0
Princeton 5, Chisago Lakes 3
Providence Academy 7, Rochester Lourdes 0
Rock Ridge 9, Pine Area 1
St. Louis Park 3, Osseo 2
St. Michael-Albertville 4, St. Cloud 1
St. Paul Academy 4, St. Paul Johnson 1
Tartan 4, Owatonna 1
White Bear Lake 3, Stillwater 2, OT
Winona 6, Faribault 1
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.