PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 9, Austin 3

Anoka 8, Northern 2

Benilde-St. Margaret's 5, Grand Rapids 3

Blake 7, Blaine 1

Buffalo 6, Bloomington Jefferson 5

Centennial 6, Rosemount 4

Chanhassen 9, Orono 2

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4, Elk river/Zimmerman 2

Dodge County 5, Somerset, Wis. 3

Duluth East 3, Rogers 1

East Grand Forks 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

Forest Lake 4, Woodbury 3

Hermantown 3, Chaska 1

Hopkins 1, Irondale 0

International Falls 4, Crookston 2

Kittson County Central 7, Park Rapids 2

La Crescent 9, Worthington 1

Lake of the Woods 4, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 3

Lakeville North 3, Eastview 2

Lakeville South 9, Farmington 1

Little Falls 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Luverne 4, Minnesota River 0

Mahtomedi 8, Breck 2

Mankato West 7, Red Wing 0

Maple Grove 3, Andover 2

Minneapolis 9, Bloomington Kennedy 1

Moorhead 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Mora/Milaca 5, Ely 3

New Prague 5, Waconia 1

Northern Lakes 8, Willmar 2

Northfield 8, Mankato East/ Loyola 0

Princeton 5, Chisago Lakes 3

Providence Academy 7, Rochester Lourdes 0

Rock Ridge 9, Pine Area 1

St. Louis Park 3, Osseo 2

St. Michael-Albertville 4, St. Cloud 1

St. Paul Academy 4, St. Paul Johnson 1

Tartan 4, Owatonna 1

White Bear Lake 3, Stillwater 2, OT

Winona 6, Faribault 1

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

