GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bad Axe 68, Peck 21

Brimley 63, Carney-Nadeau 47

Communication And Media Arts 49, Detroit Pershing 41

Edison PSA 59, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 58

Erie-Mason 49, Monroe Jefferson 39

Flint Hamady 39, Detroit King 20

Kent City 59, Brethren 25

Marcellus Howardsville Christian 35, Battle Creek Academy 18

Niles Brandywine 64, Colon 30

Ovid-Elsie 59, Mackinaw City 55

Portland St. Patrick 66, Lenawee Christian 56

Waldron 39, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 28

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 59, Sand Creek 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran vs. Kalamazoo Heritage Christian, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

