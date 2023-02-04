GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bad Axe 68, Peck 21
Brimley 63, Carney-Nadeau 47
Communication And Media Arts 49, Detroit Pershing 41
Edison PSA 59, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 58
Erie-Mason 49, Monroe Jefferson 39
Flint Hamady 39, Detroit King 20
Kent City 59, Brethren 25
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 35, Battle Creek Academy 18
Niles Brandywine 64, Colon 30
Ovid-Elsie 59, Mackinaw City 55
Portland St. Patrick 66, Lenawee Christian 56
Waldron 39, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 28
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 59, Sand Creek 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran vs. Kalamazoo Heritage Christian, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
