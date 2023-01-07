BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexander, N.D. 55, Wibaux 32

Baker 68, Colstrip 36

Belt 76, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 30

Big Sandy 61, North Star 41

Bigfork 69, Deer Lodge 36

Billings Central 69, Lockwood 56

Billings Senior 56, Great Falls Russell 53

Billings Skyview 48, Great Falls 41

Broadus 74, Plevna 32

Broadview-Lavina 74, Northern Cheyenne 19

Browning 76, Polson 71

Butte 59, Kalispell Flathead 48

Butte Central 55, Frenchtown 42

Cascade 48, Dutton-Brady 40

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 66, Hays-Lodgepole 24

Chinook 53, Turner 45

Columbia Falls 77, Shelby 28

Cut Bank 41, Whitefish 39

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 61, Great Falls Central 56

Dillon 63, Stevensville 39

Drummond 58, Lincoln 36

Ennis 68, Lone Peak 61

Eureka 43, Thompson Falls 41

Fairview 58, Mon-Dak, N.D. 32

Florence 57, Plains 23

Gallatin 54, Belgrade 28

Harlowton 79, Reed Point-Rapelje 24

Havre 66, Hardin 62

Heart Butte 74, Power 23

Helena 61, Missoula Hellgate 57

Helena Capital 51, Missoula Big Sky 34

Jefferson (Boulder) 61, Big Timber 48

Laurel 52, Sidney 46

Lewistown (Fergus) 65, Miles City 49

Lodge Grass 71, St. Labre 68, OT

Lustre Christian 88, Frazer 15

Malta 84, Roundup 23

Manhattan Christian 62, Shields Valley 40

Melstone 61, Custer-Hysham 36

Park City 49, Plenty Coups 46

Plentywood 73, Culbertson 49

Poplar 74, Dodson 45

Red Lodge 58, Shepherd 43

Ronan 67, St. Ignatius 61

Roy-Winifred 67, Centerville 50

Scobey 46, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 34

Sheridan 58, Gardiner 52

Simms 70, Valier 32

Townsend 65, Three Forks 58

Troy 76, Clark Fork 25

Valley Christian 52, Seeley-Swan 44

West Yellowstone 42, Harrison-Willow Creek 40

Wolf Point 75, Harlem 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

