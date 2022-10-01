PREP FOOTBALL=

Branson/Kim 70, Primero 26

Far Northeast 48, George Washington 13

Flatirons Academy 34, Pinnacle 2

Fleming 57, Peetz 6

Hoehne 20, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 18

Limon 49, Burlington 20

Merino 36, Dayspring Christian Academy 20

Monarch 34, Pueblo South 6

Mountain Valley 57, Miami-Yoder 0

North Park 54, Briggsdale 34

Platte Canyon 48, Jefferson 0

Thomas Jefferson 21, Vista PEAK 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you