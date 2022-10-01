PREP FOOTBALL=
Branson/Kim 70, Primero 26
Far Northeast 48, George Washington 13
Flatirons Academy 34, Pinnacle 2
Fleming 57, Peetz 6
Hoehne 20, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 18
Limon 49, Burlington 20
Merino 36, Dayspring Christian Academy 20
Monarch 34, Pueblo South 6
Mountain Valley 57, Miami-Yoder 0
North Park 54, Briggsdale 34
Platte Canyon 48, Jefferson 0
Thomas Jefferson 21, Vista PEAK 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
