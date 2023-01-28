BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banner County 48, Weldon Valley, Colo. 27
Kearney 93, Omaha Benson 64
Lincoln East 63, Elkhorn South 55
Lutheran High Northeast 54, Humphrey St. Francis 37
Omaha Creighton Prep 64, Omaha South 33
Papillion-LaVista South 52, Omaha Westside 43
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Omaha Concordia 65, Aquinas 40
Central Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Adams Central 51, Columbus Lakeview 30
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Hi-Line 67, Overton 65
MNAC Tournament=
Third Place=
Sandhills/Thedford 45, Hyannis 37
RPAC Tournament=
Third Place=
Dundy County-Stratton 66, Cambridge 23
Southwest Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
McCook 67, Holdrege 65, OT
Trailblazer Conference Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Ralston 69, Plattsmouth 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sioux County vs. Morrill, ccd.
