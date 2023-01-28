BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banner County 48, Weldon Valley, Colo. 27

Kearney 93, Omaha Benson 64

Lincoln East 63, Elkhorn South 55

Lutheran High Northeast 54, Humphrey St. Francis 37

Omaha Creighton Prep 64, Omaha South 33

Papillion-LaVista South 52, Omaha Westside 43

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Omaha Concordia 65, Aquinas 40

Central Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Adams Central 51, Columbus Lakeview 30

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Hi-Line 67, Overton 65

MNAC Tournament=

Third Place=

Sandhills/Thedford 45, Hyannis 37

RPAC Tournament=

Third Place=

Dundy County-Stratton 66, Cambridge 23

Southwest Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

McCook 67, Holdrege 65, OT

Trailblazer Conference Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Ralston 69, Plattsmouth 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sioux County vs. Morrill, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

