BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cliff 50, Quemado 38

Cottonwood Classical 46, East Mountain 9

Escalante 80, Mora 56

Evangel Christian 97, Santa Fe Waldorf School 34

Hot Springs 43, Santa Teresa 41

Kirtland Central 64, Aztec 41

La Cueva 75, Farmington 55

Los Lunas 75, Rio Grande 68

Magdalena 69, Hondo 39

Melrose 73, Alamo-Navajo 33

Mesilla Valley Christian 52, Reserve 29

Organ Mountain 50, Alamogordo 43

Questa 48, McCurdy 47

Raton 57, Santa Fe Indian 43

Rehoboth 83, Thoreau 41

Roswell 74, Chaparral 31

Sandia 67, Piedra Vista 56

Santa Fe Prep 61, West Las Vegas 56

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

