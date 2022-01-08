GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 49, Hinsdale South 29

Assumption, Davenport, Iowa 50, Annawan 35

Aurora (West Aurora) 70, Aurora (East) 56

Beecher 66, Clifton Central 41

Bensenville (Fenton) 63, Saint Francis, Wis. 30

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 39, Proviso East 33

Bloomington 64, Champaign Centennial 37

Breese Central 49, Rochester 36

Breese Central 55, Bethalto Civic Memorial 44

Carrollton 48, Greenville 40

Centralia 47, Herrin 35

Champaign St. Thomas More 45, Illinois Valley Central 44

Chatham Glenwood 62, Bloomington Central Catholic 43

Chicago Resurrection 64, Grant 30

Colfax Ridgeview 43, Cissna Park 32

Cullom Tri-Point 26, Kankakee Grace Christian 23

Davenport, North, Iowa 68, Rock Island Alleman 41

Downers North 43, York 42, OT

Effingham 54, Mt. Zion 30

Effingham St. Anthony 64, Flora 37

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 52, Lisle 31

Gallatin County 58, Pope County 33

Geneseo 69, North Scott, Eldridge, Iowa 52

Geneva 54, Wheaton North 51

Gilman Iroquois West 37, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21

Hall 40, Putnam County 35

Hamilton County 36, DuQuoin 24

Henry 39, Ottawa Marquette 36

Herscher 40, Kankakee (McNamara) 27

Hersey 67, Glenbrook South 48

Hinckley-Big Rock 53, Westmont 38

Hoopeston Area High School 39, Arcola 38

Illini Bluffs 44, Athens 30

Lake Park 48, Wheaton Warrenville South 40

Lisle (Benet Academy) 64, Joliet Catholic 30

Loyola 35, Sandburg 33

Maine South 61, Prospect 51

Mattoon 72, Charleston 11

Mt. Carmel 52, Edwards County 45

Nazareth 53, St. Viator 36

Neoga 47, Casey-Westfield 8

Newark 53, Rosary 38

Normal Community 50, Richwoods 34

Normal West 52, Urbana 10

Ottawa 32, Kaneland 25

Palestine-Hutsonville 49, Martinsville 40

Peoria Notre Dame 59, Champaign Central 14

Regina 46, Northside Prep 37

Rochelle 50, Plano 26

Rochester 35, Breese Mater Dei 28

Rock Island 42, Pleasant Valley, Iowa 41

Rockford Guilford 62, Rockford East 28

Rolling Meadows 64, New Trier 56

Springfield 59, Jacksonville 18

St. Charles North 44, Glenbard North 29

St. Francis 47, Glenbard South 35

Stagg 67, Oak Lawn Richards 40

Stillman Valley 76, Indian Creek 32

Walther Christian Academy 49, Latin 47

Watseka (coop) 53, Fisher 32

Waubonsie Valley 67, Oswego 36

West Liberty, Iowa 57, Rockridge 33

Wethersfield 44, Bureau Valley 22

Wheaton Academy 38, Chicago Christian 30

Winnebago 78, North Boone 14

Woodlawn 60, Altamont 32

Yorkville 51, Sandwich 31

CSE Tournament=

Camp Point Central 67, Warsaw West Hancock 34

Illini West (Carthage) 65, Liberty 17

Illini West (Carthage) 68, Lewistown 28

Mendon Unity 72, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 31

Mendon Unity 74, Warsaw West Hancock 34

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 61, Liberty 13

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 72, Lewistown 37

Eastland Shootout=

Lena-Winslow 52, East Dubuque 30

Morrison 56, Dakota 38

Rock Falls Shootout=

Dixon 25, Rock Falls 17

