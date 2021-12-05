BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamosa 61, Northfield 48

Alliance, Neb. 57, Arvada 43

Belleview Christian 49, Heritage Christian Academy 42

Broomfield 76, Falcon 59

Canon City 45, Piedra Vista, N.M. 35

Caprock Academy 50, Crested Butte 47

Castle View 66, Palisade 30

Cedaredge 53, Ignacio 52

Centaurus 44, Grand Junction Central 11

Cheraw 46, Center 19

Cheyenne Mountain 72, Lakewood 51

Del Norte 60, Ellicott 57

Denver SST 45, Mountain Range 0

Evangelical Christian Academy 43, Fleming 17

FMHS 64, Glenwood Springs 53

Faith Christian 61, Colo. Springs Christian 28

Genoa-Hugo 58, North Park 43

Hanover 56, Denver Academy 31

Harrison 62, Widefield High School 46

Haxtun 52, Merino 42

Holyoke 62, Dayspring Christian Academy 45

Horizon 62, Grand Junction 32

Kiowa 29, Weldon Valley 11

Legacy 51, Highlands Ranch 39

Lewis-Palmer 84, D'Evelyn 70

Longmont 71, Loveland 32

Middle Park 42, Niwot 32

Monarch 86, Bear Creek 48

Platte Valley 57, Fort Lupton 54

Pueblo South 69, Ponderosa 45

Rampart 57, Boulder 48

Rocky Ford 53, Sargent 20

Scottsbluff, Neb. 50, Sterling 42

Smoky Hill 85, Hinkley 48

St. Mary's 82, Manual 69

Thomas Jefferson 70, Pueblo East 54

University 65, Roosevelt 50

Wiley 45, Hi-Plains 23

Yuma 68, Wray 58

Manila Holiday Classic=

Manila, Utah 60, Rangely 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you