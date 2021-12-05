BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamosa 61, Northfield 48
Alliance, Neb. 57, Arvada 43
Belleview Christian 49, Heritage Christian Academy 42
Broomfield 76, Falcon 59
Canon City 45, Piedra Vista, N.M. 35
Caprock Academy 50, Crested Butte 47
Castle View 66, Palisade 30
Cedaredge 53, Ignacio 52
Centaurus 44, Grand Junction Central 11
Cheraw 46, Center 19
Cheyenne Mountain 72, Lakewood 51
Del Norte 60, Ellicott 57
Denver SST 45, Mountain Range 0
Evangelical Christian Academy 43, Fleming 17
FMHS 64, Glenwood Springs 53
Faith Christian 61, Colo. Springs Christian 28
Genoa-Hugo 58, North Park 43
Hanover 56, Denver Academy 31
Harrison 62, Widefield High School 46
Haxtun 52, Merino 42
Holyoke 62, Dayspring Christian Academy 45
Horizon 62, Grand Junction 32
Kiowa 29, Weldon Valley 11
Legacy 51, Highlands Ranch 39
Lewis-Palmer 84, D'Evelyn 70
Longmont 71, Loveland 32
Middle Park 42, Niwot 32
Monarch 86, Bear Creek 48
Platte Valley 57, Fort Lupton 54
Pueblo South 69, Ponderosa 45
Rampart 57, Boulder 48
Rocky Ford 53, Sargent 20
Scottsbluff, Neb. 50, Sterling 42
Smoky Hill 85, Hinkley 48
St. Mary's 82, Manual 69
Thomas Jefferson 70, Pueblo East 54
University 65, Roosevelt 50
Wiley 45, Hi-Plains 23
Yuma 68, Wray 58
Manila Holiday Classic=
Manila, Utah 60, Rangely 22
