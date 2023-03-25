BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MHSAA Finals=

Championship=

Division 1=

Detroit Cass Tech 78, Muskegon 63

Division 4=

Munising 39, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

