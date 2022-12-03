BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 58, DSST: College View 29
Air Academy 94, Palmer 54
Alamosa 56, Lamar 31
Antonito 56, Creede High School 22
Aspen 68, Hayden 15
Belleview Christian 58, Fleming 38
Bishop Machebeuf 58, Denver SST 52
Burlington 66, Holyoke 60
Castle View 56, Grand Junction 55
Cedaredge 62, Ignacio 49
Centauri 47, Dove Creek 37
Centaurus 51, Longmont 45
Chandler Valley Christian, Ariz. 81, Regis Jesuit 79
De Beque 51, Ridgway 42
Del Norte 73, Ellicott 36
Denver East 70, Poudre 58
Discovery Canyon 56, Pueblo County 52
Douglas County 54, Grandview 53
Durango 28, Olathe 11
Eaton 75, The Academy 30
Emerson Street 75, Heritage 37
Estes Park 56, Dayspring Christian Academy 40
Evangelical Christian Academy 59, La Veta 31
Flagler 47, Weldon Valley 30
Fort Collins 60, Vista Ridge 46
Fossil Ridge 66, Windsor 49
Fountain-Fort Carson 64, Far Northeast 41
Garden City, Kan. 59, Palmer Ridge 45
Genoa-Hugo 51, Hanover 31
Golden View Classical 59, Loveland Classical 43
Grand Junction Central 55, Moffat County 25
Greeley West 54, Skyline High School 43
Green Mountain 69, Thomas Jefferson 53
Harrison 83, Pueblo Centennial 65
Holy Family 58, D'Evelyn 34
Kent Denver 104, Middle Park 69
Lakewood 75, Coronado 68
Lewis-Palmer 68, Glenwood Springs 43
Lincoln 55, Strive Prep - SMART Academy 36
Littleton 54, Northglenn 36
Mancos 50, Ganado, Ariz. 43
Monte Vista 80, St. Mary's 63
Montezuma-Cortez 65, Grand County, Utah 54
Montrose High School 53, Delta 29
Mountain Vista 52, Rock Canyon 51
Palisade 77, Basalt 52
Peyton 67, Wiggins 53
Pikes Peak 69, Bethune 33
Pomona 55, Standley Lake 50
Primero 53, Trinidad 27
Pueblo Central 98, Canon City 69
Pueblo East 55, Piedra Vista, N.M. 35
Pueblo West 75, Conifer 36
Rampart 48, Liberty 41
Rangely 65, Intermountain Christian, Utah 57
Smoky Hill 80, Rangeview 67
Soroco 73, Manila, Utah 23
Swink 60, Swallows Charter Academy 13
ThunderRidge 80, J.K. Mullen 59
Westminster 56, Gateway 47
Yuma 53, Wray 51
Western Conference Tournament=
Seventh Place=
Mitchell, Neb. 71, Arvada 55
Third Place=
Sterling 56, Gering, Neb. 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.