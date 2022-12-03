BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 58, DSST: College View 29

Air Academy 94, Palmer 54

Alamosa 56, Lamar 31

Antonito 56, Creede High School 22

Aspen 68, Hayden 15

Belleview Christian 58, Fleming 38

Bishop Machebeuf 58, Denver SST 52

Burlington 66, Holyoke 60

Castle View 56, Grand Junction 55

Cedaredge 62, Ignacio 49

Centauri 47, Dove Creek 37

Centaurus 51, Longmont 45

Chandler Valley Christian, Ariz. 81, Regis Jesuit 79

De Beque 51, Ridgway 42

Del Norte 73, Ellicott 36

Denver East 70, Poudre 58

Discovery Canyon 56, Pueblo County 52

Douglas County 54, Grandview 53

Durango 28, Olathe 11

Eaton 75, The Academy 30

Emerson Street 75, Heritage 37

Estes Park 56, Dayspring Christian Academy 40

Evangelical Christian Academy 59, La Veta 31

Flagler 47, Weldon Valley 30

Fort Collins 60, Vista Ridge 46

Fossil Ridge 66, Windsor 49

Fountain-Fort Carson 64, Far Northeast 41

Garden City, Kan. 59, Palmer Ridge 45

Genoa-Hugo 51, Hanover 31

Golden View Classical 59, Loveland Classical 43

Grand Junction Central 55, Moffat County 25

Greeley West 54, Skyline High School 43

Green Mountain 69, Thomas Jefferson 53

Harrison 83, Pueblo Centennial 65

Holy Family 58, D'Evelyn 34

Kent Denver 104, Middle Park 69

Lakewood 75, Coronado 68

Lewis-Palmer 68, Glenwood Springs 43

Lincoln 55, Strive Prep - SMART Academy 36

Littleton 54, Northglenn 36

Mancos 50, Ganado, Ariz. 43

Monte Vista 80, St. Mary's 63

Montezuma-Cortez 65, Grand County, Utah 54

Montrose High School 53, Delta 29

Mountain Vista 52, Rock Canyon 51

Palisade 77, Basalt 52

Peyton 67, Wiggins 53

Pikes Peak 69, Bethune 33

Pomona 55, Standley Lake 50

Primero 53, Trinidad 27

Pueblo Central 98, Canon City 69

Pueblo East 55, Piedra Vista, N.M. 35

Pueblo West 75, Conifer 36

Rampart 48, Liberty 41

Rangely 65, Intermountain Christian, Utah 57

Smoky Hill 80, Rangeview 67

Soroco 73, Manila, Utah 23

Swink 60, Swallows Charter Academy 13

ThunderRidge 80, J.K. Mullen 59

Westminster 56, Gateway 47

Yuma 53, Wray 51

Western Conference Tournament=

Seventh Place=

Mitchell, Neb. 71, Arvada 55

Third Place=

Sterling 56, Gering, Neb. 39

