GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Conway Springs 33, Arkansas City 31
Derby 50, Wichita Heights 33
Emporia 53, Topeka Seaman 52
Hoops for Christ, Ky. 49, Wichita Home School 46
Hutchinson Central Christian 52, Wichita Home School 41
Lawrence 50, Goddard-Eisenhower 38
McPherson 62, Clearwater 39
Rossville 56, Northeast Christian Homeschool 28
St. James Academy 49, Wichita Southeast 38
St. Mary's 58, Concordia 45
Wichita Sunrise 73, Little River 65
LCL Tournament=
Championship=
Lebo 50, Olpe 40
Top Gun Tournament=
Championship=
Topeka Hayden 48, Spring Hill 39
Fifth Place=
Lansing 49, Jefferson West 45
Third Place=
Nemaha Central 54, Baldwin 38
Wildcat Classic=
Championship=
Wellington 39, Mulvane 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.