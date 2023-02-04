BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Donaldsonville 56, Morgan City 40
East Feliciana 48, Amite 47
Livonia 46, Ascension Catholic 35
New Iberia 63, Westgate 36
Northwest 63, Woodlawn (SH) 56
Ponchatoula 54, Madison Prep 48
Scotlandville 62, Calvary Baptist Academy 44
Sulphur 49, South Beauregard 44
White Castle 53, Destrehan 41
Wossman 68, Peabody 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
