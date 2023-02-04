BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Donaldsonville 56, Morgan City 40

East Feliciana 48, Amite 47

Livonia 46, Ascension Catholic 35

New Iberia 63, Westgate 36

Northwest 63, Woodlawn (SH) 56

Ponchatoula 54, Madison Prep 48

Scotlandville 62, Calvary Baptist Academy 44

Sulphur 49, South Beauregard 44

White Castle 53, Destrehan 41

Wossman 68, Peabody 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you