BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anna-Jonesboro 74, Cobden 39
Aurora Math-Science 51, Mooseheart 29
Ballard Memorial, Ky. 82, Pope County 53
Beecher 77, Herscher 32
Belleville East 61, Rock Bridge, Mo. 54
Belvidere North 55, Woodstock 49
Benton 63, Mt. Carmel 56
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 63, Biggsville West Central 50
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 74, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 65
Catlin (Salt Fork) 46, Hoopeston 36
Centralia Christ Our Rock 57, Chester 33
Chaminade, Mo. 55, Peoria Notre Dame 31
Champaign St. Thomas More 61, Chrisman 32
Charleston 49, Sullivan 44
Chicago Mt. Carmel 70, Curie 55
Cisne 55, Bluford Webber 53
Clinton, Wis. 58, North Boone 52
Collinsville 72, Ladue Horton Watkins, Mo. 58
Deerfield 61, Prairie Ridge 53
Du Quoin 50, Murphysboro 41
East St. Louis 68, Hillcrest 62
El Paso-Gridley 57, Delavan 45
Elgin 60, Richmond-Burton 54
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 56, Marengo 35
Flora 54, Newton 51
Geneva 61, St. Charles North 45
Georgetown La Salette 44, OPH 33
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 63, Cissna Park 41
Glenbrook North 69, Highland Park 38
Glenbrook South 59, OPRF 56
Grant 64, North Chicago 48
Grayslake Central 37, Grayslake North 36
Herrin 65, Carbondale 55
Hersey 58, St. Viator 50
Heyworth 43, Clinton 36
Hillsboro 67, East Alton-Wood River 62
Hinsdale South 53, Leyden 49
Hyde Park 62, Homewood-Flossmoor 58
IC Catholic 58, Lisle 29
Indian Creek 48, Woodland 42
Joliet West 86, Joliet Central 50
Kaneland 44, Sandwich 35
Lake Park 59, Wheaton North 49
Lake Zurich 69, Zion Benton 40
Lemont 60, Chicago (Lane) 51
Lexington 82, Tremont 77
Libertyville 48, Lake Forest 41
Lincoln 61, Jacksonville 23
Lincoln-Way East 63, Westinghouse 51
Lindblom 72, Chicago (Christ the King) 68
Lovejoy 61, Edwards County 36
Lyons 57, Glenbard West 29
MUS, Tenn. 70, Dunbar 40
Massac County 65, Marion 46
Midland 70, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 51
Milwaukee Bradley Tech, Wis. 62, Bowen 55
Monmouth United 61, Biggsville West Central 37
Monticello 54, Maroa-Forsyth 48
Morton 51, Champaign Central 48
Mounds Meridian 94, Goreville 76
Mount Vernon 71, Effingham 59
Mt. Zion 60, Champaign Centennial 53
North Clay 63, Gallatin County 36
Olney (Richland County) 50, Mattoon 35
Orion 63, Galva 48
Paris 66, ALAH 35
Pawnee 57, Mount Olive 32
Payton 58, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 47
Pekin 59, Illini Central 46
Plainfield North 69, Normal West 46
Pleasant Plains 65, Abingdon 27
Proviso East 78, Addison Trail 35
Quincy 49, Batavia 35
Quincy Notre Dame 49, Hannibal, Mo. 39
Rantoul 44, Kankakee 41
Robinson 50, Barr-Reeve, Ind. 36
Rochelle 75, Sycamore 64
Rockford Lutheran 69, Northridge Prep 5
S. Vermillion, Ind. 68, Marshall 38
Simeon 52, Coronado, Nev. 46
Skokie (Ida Crown) 47, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 45
South Elgin 69, Oak Lawn Community 64
Springfield Calvary 72, Athens 67
St. Edward 63, Kankakee (McNamara) 59
St. Ignatius 69, Riverside-Brookfield 63
St. Patrick 54, Loyola 44
Staunton 51, Edinburg (Coop) BK 43
Stevenson 53, Warren Township 45
Stockton 39, Polo 20
Watseka (coop) 42, S. Newton, Ind. 29
Wauconda 73, Round Lake 51
Waukegan 57, Mundelein 55
Wayne City 54, Crab Orchard 41
Wheaton Warrenville South 53, St. Charles East 35
Winnebago 52, East Dubuque 38
Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 55, West Prairie 50
Woodlawn 67, Red Hill 21
York 61, Proviso West 33
Yorkville 63, South Elgin 58
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
