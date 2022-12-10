BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna-Jonesboro 74, Cobden 39

Aurora Math-Science 51, Mooseheart 29

Ballard Memorial, Ky. 82, Pope County 53

Beecher 77, Herscher 32

Belleville East 61, Rock Bridge, Mo. 54

Belvidere North 55, Woodstock 49

Benton 63, Mt. Carmel 56

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 63, Biggsville West Central 50

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 74, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 65

Catlin (Salt Fork) 46, Hoopeston 36

Centralia Christ Our Rock 57, Chester 33

Chaminade, Mo. 55, Peoria Notre Dame 31

Champaign St. Thomas More 61, Chrisman 32

Charleston 49, Sullivan 44

Chicago Mt. Carmel 70, Curie 55

Cisne 55, Bluford Webber 53

Clinton, Wis. 58, North Boone 52

Collinsville 72, Ladue Horton Watkins, Mo. 58

Deerfield 61, Prairie Ridge 53

Du Quoin 50, Murphysboro 41

East St. Louis 68, Hillcrest 62

El Paso-Gridley 57, Delavan 45

Elgin 60, Richmond-Burton 54

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 56, Marengo 35

Flora 54, Newton 51

Geneva 61, St. Charles North 45

Georgetown La Salette 44, OPH 33

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 63, Cissna Park 41

Glenbrook North 69, Highland Park 38

Glenbrook South 59, OPRF 56

Grant 64, North Chicago 48

Grayslake Central 37, Grayslake North 36

Herrin 65, Carbondale 55

Hersey 58, St. Viator 50

Heyworth 43, Clinton 36

Hillsboro 67, East Alton-Wood River 62

Hinsdale South 53, Leyden 49

Hyde Park 62, Homewood-Flossmoor 58

IC Catholic 58, Lisle 29

Indian Creek 48, Woodland 42

Joliet West 86, Joliet Central 50

Kaneland 44, Sandwich 35

Lake Park 59, Wheaton North 49

Lake Zurich 69, Zion Benton 40

Lemont 60, Chicago (Lane) 51

Lexington 82, Tremont 77

Libertyville 48, Lake Forest 41

Lincoln 61, Jacksonville 23

Lincoln-Way East 63, Westinghouse 51

Lindblom 72, Chicago (Christ the King) 68

Lovejoy 61, Edwards County 36

Lyons 57, Glenbard West 29

MUS, Tenn. 70, Dunbar 40

Massac County 65, Marion 46

Midland 70, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 51

Milwaukee Bradley Tech, Wis. 62, Bowen 55

Monmouth United 61, Biggsville West Central 37

Monticello 54, Maroa-Forsyth 48

Morton 51, Champaign Central 48

Mounds Meridian 94, Goreville 76

Mount Vernon 71, Effingham 59

Mt. Zion 60, Champaign Centennial 53

North Clay 63, Gallatin County 36

Olney (Richland County) 50, Mattoon 35

Orion 63, Galva 48

Paris 66, ALAH 35

Pawnee 57, Mount Olive 32

Payton 58, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 47

Pekin 59, Illini Central 46

Plainfield North 69, Normal West 46

Pleasant Plains 65, Abingdon 27

Proviso East 78, Addison Trail 35

Quincy 49, Batavia 35

Quincy Notre Dame 49, Hannibal, Mo. 39

Rantoul 44, Kankakee 41

Robinson 50, Barr-Reeve, Ind. 36

Rochelle 75, Sycamore 64

Rockford Lutheran 69, Northridge Prep 5

S. Vermillion, Ind. 68, Marshall 38

Simeon 52, Coronado, Nev. 46

Skokie (Ida Crown) 47, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 45

South Elgin 69, Oak Lawn Community 64

Springfield Calvary 72, Athens 67

St. Edward 63, Kankakee (McNamara) 59

St. Ignatius 69, Riverside-Brookfield 63

St. Patrick 54, Loyola 44

Staunton 51, Edinburg (Coop) BK 43

Stevenson 53, Warren Township 45

Stockton 39, Polo 20

Watseka (coop) 42, S. Newton, Ind. 29

Wauconda 73, Round Lake 51

Waukegan 57, Mundelein 55

Wayne City 54, Crab Orchard 41

Wheaton Warrenville South 53, St. Charles East 35

Winnebago 52, East Dubuque 38

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 55, West Prairie 50

Woodlawn 67, Red Hill 21

York 61, Proviso West 33

Yorkville 63, South Elgin 58

