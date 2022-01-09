GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Encampment 47, Hanna-Elk Mountain 25

Greybull 43, Wind River 28

Hulett 55, Midwest 32

Lingle-Fort Laramie 69, Guernsey-Sunrise 18

Lovell 59, Wyoming Indian 39

Meeteetse 54, St. Stephens 32

Newcastle 61, Gering, Neb. 41

Rock River 31, Lusk 28

Rocky Mountain 48, Powell 42, OT

Saratoga 42, Dubois 23

Cheyenne Tournament=

Casper Kelly Walsh 67, Douglas 57

Casper Natrona 43, Sheridan 34

Casper Natrona 56, Cheyenne Central 43

Cheyenne East 64, Green River 38

Douglas 65, Cheyenne South 21

Green River 55, Wheatland 29

Riverton 46, Wheatland 43

Rock Springs 30, Cheyenne Central 24

Rock Springs 38, Sheridan 31

Windsor, Colo. 51, Laramie 41

Fossil Country Classic=

Evanston 64, Cokeville 56, OT

Kemmerer 50, Cokeville 33

Powder River Tournament=

Glenrock 46, Kaycee 19

Tongue River 34, Wright 27

Upton 55, Big Horn 28

Rawlins Winter Classic=

Buffalo 59, Big Piney 30

Lyman 58, Buffalo 51

Lyman 60, Worland 34

Mountain View 63, Big Piney 45

Mountain View 64, Rawlins 43

Pinedale 63, Worland 28

Pinedale 73, Thermopolis 39

Rawlins 32, Thermopolis 28

