GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Encampment 47, Hanna-Elk Mountain 25
Greybull 43, Wind River 28
Hulett 55, Midwest 32
Lingle-Fort Laramie 69, Guernsey-Sunrise 18
Lovell 59, Wyoming Indian 39
Meeteetse 54, St. Stephens 32
Newcastle 61, Gering, Neb. 41
Rock River 31, Lusk 28
Rocky Mountain 48, Powell 42, OT
Saratoga 42, Dubois 23
Cheyenne Tournament=
Casper Kelly Walsh 67, Douglas 57
Casper Natrona 43, Sheridan 34
Casper Natrona 56, Cheyenne Central 43
Cheyenne East 64, Green River 38
Douglas 65, Cheyenne South 21
Green River 55, Wheatland 29
Riverton 46, Wheatland 43
Rock Springs 30, Cheyenne Central 24
Rock Springs 38, Sheridan 31
Windsor, Colo. 51, Laramie 41
Fossil Country Classic=
Evanston 64, Cokeville 56, OT
Kemmerer 50, Cokeville 33
Powder River Tournament=
Glenrock 46, Kaycee 19
Tongue River 34, Wright 27
Upton 55, Big Horn 28
Rawlins Winter Classic=
Buffalo 59, Big Piney 30
Lyman 58, Buffalo 51
Lyman 60, Worland 34
Mountain View 63, Big Piney 45
Mountain View 64, Rawlins 43
Pinedale 63, Worland 28
Pinedale 73, Thermopolis 39
Rawlins 32, Thermopolis 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/