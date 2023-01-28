GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst Steele 65, Berea-Midpark 55

Apple Creek Waynedale 53, Jeromesville Hillsdale 11

Arcadia 39, New Riegel 26

Ashtabula Edgewood 70, Ashtabula Lakeside 16

Athens 40, Chillicothe 39

Baltimore Liberty Union 65, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 37

Beloit W. Branch 53, Warren Howland 52

Berlin Hiland 43, Sugarcreek Garaway 36

Bidwell River Valley 56, Salineville Southern 25

Bloom-Carroll 64, Circleville Logan Elm 43

Bridgeport 49, Paden City, W.Va. 39

Burton Berkshire 50, Mantua Crestwood 39

Can. Cent. Cath. 71, Louisville Aquinas 38

Canfield 40, Youngs. Boardman 32

Carey 62, Kenton 57

Chardon 54, Willoughby S. 19

Cin. Christian 47, Lockland 35

Cin. Princeton 63, Fairfield 26

Cin. Purcell Marian 93, Cin. N. College Hill 18

Cin. Winton Woods 49, Hamilton Ross 36

Circleville 28, Ashville Teays Valley 23

Cle. Hts. 62, Lorain 35

Cle. St. Joseph 73, Cle. Cent. Cath. 22

Cols. Grandview Hts. 50, Whitehall-Yearling 41

Columbiana Crestview 43, Lowellville 35

Columbus Grove 58, Arlington 16

Continental 44, Paulding 40

Copley 69, Cuyahoga Falls 29

Creston Norwayne 43, Dalton 41

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 52, Wooster Triway 26

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 65, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 39

Day. Thurgood Marshall 39, Springfield 35

Dola Hardin Northern 61, DeGraff Riverside 39

Doylestown Chippewa 57, Smithville 52

Dublin Coffman 58, Centerville 50

E. Liverpool 56, Lisbon David Anderson 21

Edon 51, Edgerton 46

Elyria Cath. 59, Parma 46

Findlay Liberty-Benton 50, Bryan 47

Franklin Middletown Christian 70, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 60

Garfield Hts. 45, E. Cle. Shaw 28

Gates Mills Hawken 32, Chagrin Falls 31

Genoa Christian 54, Granville Christian 30

Gorham Fayette 44, Waldron, Mich. 37

Grafton Midview 42, Avon Lake 29

Green 46, Massillon Perry 37

Hamilton Badin 63, Bishop Fenwick 29

Hamler Patrick Henry 73, Archbold 42

Harrod Allen E. 55, Lima Perry 27

Haviland Wayne Trace 42, Miller City 28

Heath 54, Johnstown Northridge 43

Hebron Lakewood 50, Newark Cath. 39

Howard E. Knox 38, Cardington-Lincoln 27

Independence 43, Rocky River Lutheran W. 29

Jackson Center 57, Sidney Fairlawn 38

Johnstown 41, Utica 32

Kalida 73, Pandora-Gilboa 14

Kettering Alter 59, Day. Carroll 40

Kinsman Badger 62, Niles McKinley 47

Kirtland 50, Newton Falls 30

Leesburg Fairfield 50, Bainbridge Paint Valley 28

Leipsic 39, Ottoville 33

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 51, Cin. Sycamore 21

Lima Bath 38, St. Henry 31

Linsly, W.Va. 62, Barnesville 50

Lore City Buckeye Trail 43, Newcomerstown 23

Maple Hts. 46, Bedford 32

Maria Stein Marion Local 37, Anna 28

Marietta 38, Beverly Ft. Frye 28

Medina Highland 57, Kent Roosevelt 51

Mentor Lake Cath. 48, Parma Padua 42

Metamora Evergreen 42, W. Unity Hilltop 34

Middletown 52, Cin. Colerain 45

Milford Center Fairbanks 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 15

Minster 58, Delphos St. John's 28

Monroe 34, Franklin 22

Mt. Notre Dame 41, Bishop Hartley 38

New Bremen 49, Celina 25

New Concord John Glenn 61, Zanesville Maysville 26

New Lexington 60, Byesville Meadowbrook 52

New Madison Tri-Village 62, Tipp City Bethel 34

New Middletown Spring. 37, Rootstown 32

Orange 45, Beachwood 28

Oregon Clay 36, Oak Hill 23

Orwell Grand Valley 52, Wickliffe 43

Painesville Riverside 58, Chagrin Falls Kenston 41

Perry 44, Painesville Harvey 6

Philo 47, Warsaw River View 21

Pickerington Cent. 58, Cols. Africentric 48

Piqua 47, Greenville 20

Portsmouth W. 52, Greenup Co., Ky. 45

Richfield Revere 48, Barberton 22

Richwood N. Union 51, Bishop Ready 39

Russia 49, Versailles 48

STVM 58, Kettering Fairmont 55

Salem 44, Youngs. Ursuline 32

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 52, Gates Mills Gilmour 44

Solon 77, Mentor 45

Springboro 46, Loveland 35

Strasburg-Franklin 56, Bowerston Conotton Valley 15

Thornville Sheridan 47, Dresden Tri-Valley 38

Tol. Start 62, Shaker Hts. Laurel 51

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 49, E. Can. 23

Uniontown Lake 46, N. Can. Hoover 37

Van Buren 56, Pemberville Eastwood 28

Vanlue 60, Waynesfield-Goshen 44

Vincent Warren 45, Nelsonville-York 40

W. Chester Lakota W. 60, Hamilton 35

Waterford 50, Jackson 45

Waverly 60, Washington C.H. 48

Xenia 56, Riverside Stebbins 50

Youngs. Liberty 53, Brookfield 49

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 56, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 26

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you