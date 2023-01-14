GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brighton 46, Sault Ste Marie 36
Detroit Cass Tech 71, Detroit Pershing 33
East Grand Rapids 59, Petoskey 51
Hartford 34, Bangor 30
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 44, Gaylord 40
Mackinac Island 40, Hannahville Indian 22
Marshall 51, Battle Creek Pennfield 43
Potterville 54, Lansing Christian 44
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 45, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 16
Webberville 39, Livingston Christian 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beaver Island vs. Ojibwe Charter, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.