GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brighton 46, Sault Ste Marie 36

Detroit Cass Tech 71, Detroit Pershing 33

East Grand Rapids 59, Petoskey 51

Hartford 34, Bangor 30

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 44, Gaylord 40

Mackinac Island 40, Hannahville Indian 22

Marshall 51, Battle Creek Pennfield 43

Potterville 54, Lansing Christian 44

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 45, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 16

Webberville 39, Livingston Christian 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beaver Island vs. Ojibwe Charter, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

