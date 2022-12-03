BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abramson 49, Pine 45
Acadiana Renaissance Charter 55, Highland Baptist 50
Anacoco 67, Rosepine 47
Ascension Episcopal 54, ESA 38
Ascension Episcopal 57, Delcambre 40
Avoyelles Charter 62, Fairview 57
Baton Rouge Episcopal 55, Parkview Baptist 37
Beau Chene 54, McKinley 52
Brother Martin 75, S. B. Wright 48
Captain Shreve 42, Carroll 39
Choudrant 57, River Oaks 39
Country Day 59, Bonnabel 52
De La Salle 55, Saint Paul's 32
Delcambre 52, Hanson Memorial 40
Delhi 51, JS Clark Leadership Academy 47
Ebarb 63, Harrisonburg 16
Erath 68, Kaplan 53
Franklinton 64, Pine 46
Gibsland-Coleman 74, Arcadia 57
Glenmora 41, Alexandria Country Day 23
Hahnville 56, Barbe 50
Hannan 58, Hammond 25
Houma Christian 51, Reeves 42
Iowa 72, Elton 49
Lake Arthur 78, Bell City 73, OT
Lake Charles College Prep 47, Bossier 46
Lakeshore 68, Amite 32
Lena Northwood 63, Sulphur 49
Madison Prep 48, St. Thomas More 41
Madison Prep 54, Ruston 46
Mamou 48, Sacred Heart 25
Newman 73, Northshore 47
Northeast 65, Central Private 51
Northeast 71, St. John 54
Northwest 53, East St. John 48
Peabody 75, Jennings 35
Phoenix 67, Belle Chasse 64
Ponchatoula 54, Dutchtown 40
Rapides 74, Oakdale 70
Richwood 58, Green Oaks 57
Scotlandville 76, St. Amant 36
Shaw 41, Jesuit 40
South Beauregard 37, Leesville 25
St. Frederick Catholic 61, Family Community 16
St. Michael 52, Mentorship Academy 37
St. Thomas More 58, Southwood 46
Sumner def. New Orleans Military & Maritime, forfeit
Vandebilt Catholic 79, Pointe Coupee Catholic 40
Ville Platte 69, Mamou 58
West Ouachita 58, Simsboro 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
