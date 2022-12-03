BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abramson 49, Pine 45

Acadiana Renaissance Charter 55, Highland Baptist 50

Anacoco 67, Rosepine 47

Ascension Episcopal 54, ESA 38

Ascension Episcopal 57, Delcambre 40

Avoyelles Charter 62, Fairview 57

Baton Rouge Episcopal 55, Parkview Baptist 37

Beau Chene 54, McKinley 52

Brother Martin 75, S. B. Wright 48

Captain Shreve 42, Carroll 39

Choudrant 57, River Oaks 39

Country Day 59, Bonnabel 52

De La Salle 55, Saint Paul's 32

Delcambre 52, Hanson Memorial 40

Delhi 51, JS Clark Leadership Academy 47

Ebarb 63, Harrisonburg 16

Erath 68, Kaplan 53

Franklinton 64, Pine 46

Gibsland-Coleman 74, Arcadia 57

Glenmora 41, Alexandria Country Day 23

Hahnville 56, Barbe 50

Hannan 58, Hammond 25

Houma Christian 51, Reeves 42

Iowa 72, Elton 49

Lake Arthur 78, Bell City 73, OT

Lake Charles College Prep 47, Bossier 46

Lakeshore 68, Amite 32

Lena Northwood 63, Sulphur 49

Madison Prep 48, St. Thomas More 41

Madison Prep 54, Ruston 46

Mamou 48, Sacred Heart 25

Newman 73, Northshore 47

Northeast 65, Central Private 51

Northeast 71, St. John 54

Northwest 53, East St. John 48

Peabody 75, Jennings 35

Phoenix 67, Belle Chasse 64

Ponchatoula 54, Dutchtown 40

Rapides 74, Oakdale 70

Richwood 58, Green Oaks 57

Scotlandville 76, St. Amant 36

Shaw 41, Jesuit 40

South Beauregard 37, Leesville 25

St. Frederick Catholic 61, Family Community 16

St. Michael 52, Mentorship Academy 37

St. Thomas More 58, Southwood 46

Sumner def. New Orleans Military & Maritime, forfeit

Vandebilt Catholic 79, Pointe Coupee Catholic 40

Ville Platte 69, Mamou 58

West Ouachita 58, Simsboro 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

