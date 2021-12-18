GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aplington-Parkersburg, Iowa 48, Rushford-Peterson 34

Chisago Lakes 62, Bemidji 56

Crosby-Ironton 75, Duluth Marshall 71

Eagan 74, Two Rivers 28

Eden Prairie 70, East Ridge 38

Fergus Falls 77, Detroit Lakes 53

Glencoe-Silver Lake 63, Norwood-Young America 46

Grand Rapids 58, North Branch 31

Irondale 67, St. Paul Central 49

Minneota 63, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 48

North Fayette Valley, Iowa 57, Fillmore Central 56

Rosemount 51, Park (Cottage Grove) 45

St. Charles 48, Spring Grove 39

St. Croix Lutheran 78, St. Croix Prep 34

Watertown-Mayer 22, Delano 20

Wayzata 61, Prior Lake 47

