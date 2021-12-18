GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aplington-Parkersburg, Iowa 48, Rushford-Peterson 34
Chisago Lakes 62, Bemidji 56
Crosby-Ironton 75, Duluth Marshall 71
Eagan 74, Two Rivers 28
Eden Prairie 70, East Ridge 38
Fergus Falls 77, Detroit Lakes 53
Glencoe-Silver Lake 63, Norwood-Young America 46
Grand Rapids 58, North Branch 31
Irondale 67, St. Paul Central 49
Minneota 63, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 48
North Fayette Valley, Iowa 57, Fillmore Central 56
Rosemount 51, Park (Cottage Grove) 45
St. Charles 48, Spring Grove 39
St. Croix Lutheran 78, St. Croix Prep 34
Watertown-Mayer 22, Delano 20
Wayzata 61, Prior Lake 47
