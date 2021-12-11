GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Champaign St. Thomas More 57, Kankakee Grace Christian 23

Chicago Resurrection 45, Holy Trinity 10

De La Salle 58, Hope Academy 44

Dixon 68, Johnsburg 50

East Moline United 42, Quincy 41

El Paso-Gridley 53, Pontiac 38

Gurnee Warren 49, Vernon Hills 40

Henderson Co., Ky. 64, Mount Vernon 33

Hersey 61, New Trier 50

Illini West (Carthage) 59, Abingdon 30

Maine South 69, Lincoln Way West 65

Marshall Co., Ky. 43, Benton 23

Mattoon 61, ALAH 36

Mother McAuley 49, Lincoln-Way East 35

Oak Lawn Community 60, Aurora Central Catholic 38

Pana 54, Clinton 35

Pecatonica 59, Oregon 26

Peoria (H.S.) 64, Normal West 27

Pope County 48, Cairo 36

Quincy Notre Dame 57, Havana 43

Regina 38, Westlake 29

Rock Falls 57, Riverdale 23

Rosary 48, Wheaton Academy 38

Sandburg 54, Yorkville 37

St. Ignatius 50, Hyde Park 31

Stillman Valley 57, St. Edward 43

Washington 48, Eureka 18

Westmont 55, Walther Christian Academy 50

Iroquois West Tournament=

Herscher 39, Gardner-South Wilmington 9

Knoxville Tournament=

Illini Bluffs 41, Farmington 22

Illini Bluffs 44, Monmouth United 18

Nokomis Shootout=

Williamsville 43, Piasa Southwestern 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Galesburg vs. Rock Island, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you