GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Champaign St. Thomas More 57, Kankakee Grace Christian 23
Chicago Resurrection 45, Holy Trinity 10
De La Salle 58, Hope Academy 44
Dixon 68, Johnsburg 50
East Moline United 42, Quincy 41
El Paso-Gridley 53, Pontiac 38
Gurnee Warren 49, Vernon Hills 40
Henderson Co., Ky. 64, Mount Vernon 33
Hersey 61, New Trier 50
Illini West (Carthage) 59, Abingdon 30
Maine South 69, Lincoln Way West 65
Marshall Co., Ky. 43, Benton 23
Mattoon 61, ALAH 36
Mother McAuley 49, Lincoln-Way East 35
Oak Lawn Community 60, Aurora Central Catholic 38
Pana 54, Clinton 35
Pecatonica 59, Oregon 26
Peoria (H.S.) 64, Normal West 27
Pope County 48, Cairo 36
Quincy Notre Dame 57, Havana 43
Regina 38, Westlake 29
Rock Falls 57, Riverdale 23
Rosary 48, Wheaton Academy 38
Sandburg 54, Yorkville 37
St. Ignatius 50, Hyde Park 31
Stillman Valley 57, St. Edward 43
Washington 48, Eureka 18
Westmont 55, Walther Christian Academy 50
Iroquois West Tournament=
Herscher 39, Gardner-South Wilmington 9
Knoxville Tournament=
Illini Bluffs 41, Farmington 22
Illini Bluffs 44, Monmouth United 18
Nokomis Shootout=
Williamsville 43, Piasa Southwestern 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Galesburg vs. Rock Island, ppd.
