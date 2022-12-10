GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma/Pepin, Wis. 46, Wabasha-Kellogg 13
Andover 66, Totino-Grace 59
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 64, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 53
Crestwood, Cresco, Iowa 41, St. Charles 39
Decorah, Iowa 73, Chatfield 47
Duluth Marshall 82, Hermantown 55
Elk River 63, Moorhead 21
Farmington 52, Rochester Century 34
Grand Rapids 62, Cloquet 49
Hill-Murray 45, St. Croix Lutheran 37
Kelliher/Northome 72, Chisholm 51
Kingsland 30, MFL-Mar-Mac, Iowa 29
Lanesboro 59, New Hampton, Iowa 54
LeRoy-Ostrander 40, Postville, Iowa 23
Legacy Christian 50, St. John's Prep 16
MACCRAY 51, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 39
Mankato West 66, Winona 49
Mound Westonka 74, St. Paul Highland Park 27
New Life Academy 41, Christ's Household of Faith 34
New Prague 57, Faribault 39
Osage, Iowa 55, Mabel-Canton 21
Pelican Rapids 57, East Grand Forks 34
Proctor 81, Duluth Denfeld 23
Providence Academy 74, Goodhue 48
Rochester Lourdes 64, Caledonia 55
Simley 41, Richfield 28
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 63, Red Rock Central 59
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 88, Dassel-Cokato 23
Spectrum 74, Rush City 60
Spring Grove 50, Kee, Lansing, Iowa 21
St. Clair 56, Belle Plaine 48
Superior, Wis. 70, Hibbing 34
Wabasso 70, Heron Lake-Okabena 38
Winona Cotter 63, Blue Earth Area 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
