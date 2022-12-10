GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma/Pepin, Wis. 46, Wabasha-Kellogg 13

Andover 66, Totino-Grace 59

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 64, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 53

Crestwood, Cresco, Iowa 41, St. Charles 39

Decorah, Iowa 73, Chatfield 47

Duluth Marshall 82, Hermantown 55

Elk River 63, Moorhead 21

Farmington 52, Rochester Century 34

Grand Rapids 62, Cloquet 49

Hill-Murray 45, St. Croix Lutheran 37

Kelliher/Northome 72, Chisholm 51

Kingsland 30, MFL-Mar-Mac, Iowa 29

Lanesboro 59, New Hampton, Iowa 54

LeRoy-Ostrander 40, Postville, Iowa 23

Legacy Christian 50, St. John's Prep 16

MACCRAY 51, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 39

Mankato West 66, Winona 49

Mound Westonka 74, St. Paul Highland Park 27

New Life Academy 41, Christ's Household of Faith 34

New Prague 57, Faribault 39

Osage, Iowa 55, Mabel-Canton 21

Pelican Rapids 57, East Grand Forks 34

Proctor 81, Duluth Denfeld 23

Providence Academy 74, Goodhue 48

Rochester Lourdes 64, Caledonia 55

Simley 41, Richfield 28

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 63, Red Rock Central 59

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 88, Dassel-Cokato 23

Spectrum 74, Rush City 60

Spring Grove 50, Kee, Lansing, Iowa 21

St. Clair 56, Belle Plaine 48

Superior, Wis. 70, Hibbing 34

Wabasso 70, Heron Lake-Okabena 38

Winona Cotter 63, Blue Earth Area 43

