PREP FOOTBALL=

Detroit Cass Tech 25, Southfield A&T 14

MHSAA Playoffs=

8P Division 1=

District Final=

Martin 56, Lenawee Christian 14

8P Division 2=

District Final=

Morrice 26, AuGres-Sims 16

Division 5=

District Final=

Gladwin 59, Kingsford 25

Division 6=

District Final=

Grand Rapids West Catholic 50, Constantine 24

Negaunee 44, Menominee 0

