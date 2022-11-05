PREP FOOTBALL=
Detroit Cass Tech 25, Southfield A&T 14
MHSAA Playoffs=
8P Division 1=
District Final=
Martin 56, Lenawee Christian 14
8P Division 2=
District Final=
Morrice 26, AuGres-Sims 16
Division 5=
District Final=
Gladwin 59, Kingsford 25
Division 6=
District Final=
Grand Rapids West Catholic 50, Constantine 24
Negaunee 44, Menominee 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
