BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 71, Prairie City/Burnt River 45

Baker 67, Crook County 63

Bandon 62, Central Linn 56

Benson 64, Jefferson PDX 59

Bonanza 75, Central Christian 22

Cascade Christian 84, North Valley 40

Chiloquin 64, Prospect 36

Crane 70, Trinity Lutheran 57

Days Creek 42, Umpqua Valley Christian 28

De La Salle 71, Portland Adventist 30

Dufur 69, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 49

East Linn Christian 67, Waldport 22

Elkton 70, Glendale 23

Enterprise 58, Irrigon 43

Four Rivers Community School 68, Pine Eagle 36

Franklin 72, McDaniel 51

Grant Union 50, Heppner 45

Hermiston 86, Hanford, Wash. 43

Huntington 56, Monument/Dayville 44

Jordan Valley 45, Wallowa 41

La Grande 60, Madras 49

Marist 45, Hidden Valley 44

Mitchell/Spray 73, Ione/Arlington 56

Mohawk 38, Alsea 33

Monroe 29, Reedsport 26

Myrtle Point 62, North Douglas 52

New Hope Christian 59, Camas Valley 51

Nixyaawii 60, Burns 48

Oregon Episcopal 65, Valley Catholic 52

Powers 50, Riddle 46

Regis 67, Culver 27

Salem Academy 45, Delphian High School 35

South Umpqua 75, La Pine 69

South Wasco County 78, Horizon Christian Hood River 43

St. Mary's 74, Rogue River 35

Stanfield 70, Weston-McEwen 59

Union 60, Powder Valley 23

Western Christian High School 65, Yamhill-Carlton 48

Westside Christian 58, Catlin Gabel 41

Willamette 59, The Dalles 36

Woodburn 53, Corvallis 35

PIL Showcase=

Lincoln 91, Grant 67

South Medford 66, Wells 53

Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover=

Junction City 54, Henley 45

Klamath 53, North Bend 48

Marshfield 56, Phoenix 51

Mazama 74, Cottage Grove 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cleveland vs. Roosevelt, ppd.

