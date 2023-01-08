BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 71, Prairie City/Burnt River 45
Baker 67, Crook County 63
Bandon 62, Central Linn 56
Benson 64, Jefferson PDX 59
Bonanza 75, Central Christian 22
Cascade Christian 84, North Valley 40
Chiloquin 64, Prospect 36
Crane 70, Trinity Lutheran 57
Days Creek 42, Umpqua Valley Christian 28
De La Salle 71, Portland Adventist 30
Dufur 69, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 49
East Linn Christian 67, Waldport 22
Elkton 70, Glendale 23
Enterprise 58, Irrigon 43
Four Rivers Community School 68, Pine Eagle 36
Franklin 72, McDaniel 51
Grant Union 50, Heppner 45
Hermiston 86, Hanford, Wash. 43
Huntington 56, Monument/Dayville 44
Jordan Valley 45, Wallowa 41
La Grande 60, Madras 49
Marist 45, Hidden Valley 44
Mitchell/Spray 73, Ione/Arlington 56
Mohawk 38, Alsea 33
Monroe 29, Reedsport 26
Myrtle Point 62, North Douglas 52
New Hope Christian 59, Camas Valley 51
Nixyaawii 60, Burns 48
Oregon Episcopal 65, Valley Catholic 52
Powers 50, Riddle 46
Regis 67, Culver 27
Salem Academy 45, Delphian High School 35
South Umpqua 75, La Pine 69
South Wasco County 78, Horizon Christian Hood River 43
St. Mary's 74, Rogue River 35
Stanfield 70, Weston-McEwen 59
Union 60, Powder Valley 23
Western Christian High School 65, Yamhill-Carlton 48
Westside Christian 58, Catlin Gabel 41
Willamette 59, The Dalles 36
Woodburn 53, Corvallis 35
PIL Showcase=
Lincoln 91, Grant 67
South Medford 66, Wells 53
Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover=
Junction City 54, Henley 45
Klamath 53, North Bend 48
Marshfield 56, Phoenix 51
Mazama 74, Cottage Grove 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cleveland vs. Roosevelt, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.