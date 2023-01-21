BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Big Horn 65, Sundance 45

Buffalo 71, Newcastle 41

Campbell County 56, Casper Natrona 52

Cokeville 60, Encampment 28

Douglas 62, Torrington 31

Dubois 60, Riverside 43

Guernsey-Sunrise 54, Hanna-Elk Mountain 39

Hulett 50, Arvada-Clearmont 18

Jackson Hole 76, Green River 66

Marsh Valley, Idaho 68, Star Valley 65

Pine Bluffs 65, Burns 27

Pinedale 65, Mountain View 58

Rawlins 44, Wheatland 43

Riverton 60, Casper Kelly Walsh 55

Rock Springs 56, Cody 28

Rocky Mountain 63, Shoshoni 37

Saratoga 55, Farson-Eden 29

Sheridan 51, Thunder Basin 46

Southeast 73, Lusk 41

Tongue River 77, Wright 67

Upton 56, Kaycee 37

Wind River 40, Greybull 38

Worland 72, Powell 66

Wyoming Indian 58, Big Piney 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

