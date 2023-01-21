BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Big Horn 65, Sundance 45
Buffalo 71, Newcastle 41
Campbell County 56, Casper Natrona 52
Cokeville 60, Encampment 28
Douglas 62, Torrington 31
Dubois 60, Riverside 43
Guernsey-Sunrise 54, Hanna-Elk Mountain 39
Hulett 50, Arvada-Clearmont 18
Jackson Hole 76, Green River 66
Marsh Valley, Idaho 68, Star Valley 65
Pine Bluffs 65, Burns 27
Pinedale 65, Mountain View 58
Rawlins 44, Wheatland 43
Riverton 60, Casper Kelly Walsh 55
Rock Springs 56, Cody 28
Rocky Mountain 63, Shoshoni 37
Saratoga 55, Farson-Eden 29
Sheridan 51, Thunder Basin 46
Southeast 73, Lusk 41
Tongue River 77, Wright 67
Upton 56, Kaycee 37
Wind River 40, Greybull 38
Worland 72, Powell 66
Wyoming Indian 58, Big Piney 57
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
