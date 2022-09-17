PREP FOOTBALL=

Bainville 60, Box Elder 26

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 46, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 42

Hot Springs 41, White Sulphur Springs 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

