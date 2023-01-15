GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benson 54, Tucson Desert Christian 20
Duncan 42, Kearny Ray 23
Flagstaff Northland Prep 58, Phoenix Christian 37
Fort Defiance Window Rock 50, Tuba City 29
Gallup, N.M. 61, Chinle 33
Gilbert Christian 48, Chandler Valley Christian 36
Glendale Prep 40, Mountainside 10
Monument Valley, Utah 56, Red Mesa 30
Page 50, Whiteriver Alchesay 45
Phoenix School-Deaf 32, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 5
Pusch Ridge Christian 64, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 21
Rock Point 67, St. Michael 39
San Carlos 53, Ft. Thomas 19
San Simon 27, The Gregory School 17
Sanders Valley 74, Pinon 24
Scottsdale Prep 44, Joseph City 41
Veritas Prep 69, Cicero Preparatory Academy 8
Williams 49, Fredonia 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Shonto vs. Basis Charter -Flagstaff, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
