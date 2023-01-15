GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benson 54, Tucson Desert Christian 20

Duncan 42, Kearny Ray 23

Flagstaff Northland Prep 58, Phoenix Christian 37

Fort Defiance Window Rock 50, Tuba City 29

Gallup, N.M. 61, Chinle 33

Gilbert Christian 48, Chandler Valley Christian 36

Glendale Prep 40, Mountainside 10

Monument Valley, Utah 56, Red Mesa 30

Page 50, Whiteriver Alchesay 45

Phoenix School-Deaf 32, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 5

Pusch Ridge Christian 64, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 21

Rock Point 67, St. Michael 39

San Carlos 53, Ft. Thomas 19

San Simon 27, The Gregory School 17

Sanders Valley 74, Pinon 24

Scottsdale Prep 44, Joseph City 41

Veritas Prep 69, Cicero Preparatory Academy 8

Williams 49, Fredonia 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Shonto vs. Basis Charter -Flagstaff, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you