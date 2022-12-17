BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algona 72, Bishop Garrigan 53
George-Little Rock 62, Sheldon 53
Grand View Christian 66, Helias Catholic, Mo. 55
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 84, Greene County 54
Northeast, Goose Lake 70, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 69
Rushford-Peterson, Minn. 44, North Fayette Valley 33
South Winneshiek, Calmar 67, Grand Meadow, Minn. 26
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Independence 53
Waterloo Christian School 83, Cedar Valley Christian School 25
Waukon 60, North Butler, Greene 41
Westwood, Sloan 78, Whiting 16
Arena Invitational=
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Omaha Burke, Neb. 46
Sioux City, East 70, Ankeny 52
ILL-IA Border Shootout=
Davenport, North 74, Geneseo, Ill. 35
North Scott, Eldridge 61, Galesburg, Ill. 57
Sterling, Ill. 70, Assumption, Davenport 53
MAC Shoot Out=
Des Moines, Roosevelt 62, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 57
Underwood 68, Red Oak 59
SEC-CCC River Rivalry Shootout=
Fort Madison 61, Centralia, Mo. 53
Holy Trinity 71, Highland, Mo. 36
Mount Pleasant 62, Monroe City, Mo. 27
West Burlington 73, South Shelby, Mo. 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
