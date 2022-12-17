BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algona 72, Bishop Garrigan 53

George-Little Rock 62, Sheldon 53

Grand View Christian 66, Helias Catholic, Mo. 55

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 84, Greene County 54

Northeast, Goose Lake 70, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 69

Rushford-Peterson, Minn. 44, North Fayette Valley 33

South Winneshiek, Calmar 67, Grand Meadow, Minn. 26

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Independence 53

Waterloo Christian School 83, Cedar Valley Christian School 25

Waukon 60, North Butler, Greene 41

Westwood, Sloan 78, Whiting 16

Arena Invitational=

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Omaha Burke, Neb. 46

Sioux City, East 70, Ankeny 52

ILL-IA Border Shootout=

Davenport, North 74, Geneseo, Ill. 35

North Scott, Eldridge 61, Galesburg, Ill. 57

Sterling, Ill. 70, Assumption, Davenport 53

MAC Shoot Out=

Des Moines, Roosevelt 62, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 57

Underwood 68, Red Oak 59

SEC-CCC River Rivalry Shootout=

Fort Madison 61, Centralia, Mo. 53

Holy Trinity 71, Highland, Mo. 36

Mount Pleasant 62, Monroe City, Mo. 27

West Burlington 73, South Shelby, Mo. 28

