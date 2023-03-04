GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA State Championship=
Class 4A=
First Round=
Astoria 69, Mazama 39
Henley 61, Scappoose 53
Class 3A=
Fourth Place=
Amity 42, Pleasant Hill 27
Third Place=
Sutherlin 46, Santiam Christian 31
Class 2A=
Fourth Place=
Salem Academy 40, Colton 35
Third Place=
Central Linn 48, Monroe 31
Class 1A=
Fourth Place=
Jordan Valley 43, North Douglas 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.