GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 4A=

First Round=

Astoria 69, Mazama 39

Henley 61, Scappoose 53

Class 3A=

Fourth Place=

Amity 42, Pleasant Hill 27

Third Place=

Sutherlin 46, Santiam Christian 31

Class 2A=

Fourth Place=

Salem Academy 40, Colton 35

Third Place=

Central Linn 48, Monroe 31

Class 1A=

Fourth Place=

Jordan Valley 43, North Douglas 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

