GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fenwick 61, Naperville North 56

1A Brimfield Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Annawan 52, Galva 36

Biggsville West Central 53, Liberty 12

Flanagan 51, Stark County 40

Havana 63, Illini Central 25

Lewistown 55, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 16

Monmouth United 40, West Prairie 29

Princeville 62, Wethersfield 27

Roanoke-Benson 52, Peoria Christian 19

1A Bunker Hill Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Bluffs 42, North Greene 30

Metro-East Lutheran 43, Bunker Hill 37

Sandoval 60, Mount Olive 25

Springfield Lutheran 47, Pawnee 23

1A Farmer City (Blue Ridge) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Cissna Park 65, Calvary Christian Academy 11

Cullom Tri-Point 53, Bloomington Christian 31

Grant Park 51, Donovan 23

Kankakee Grace Christian 36, Illinois Lutheran 31

LeRoy 56, Blue Ridge 16

1A Forreston Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Amboy 44, Rockford Christian Life 16

Dakota 26, Forreston 17

Durand 57, South Beloit 26

Fulton 44, Milledgeville 36

Lanark Eastland 59, Sterling Newman 26

Lena-Winslow 55, East Dubuque 41

Polo 59, Kirkland Hiawatha 17

Stockton 52, Pearl City 21

1A Hinckley (H.-Big Rock) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Dwight 34, Gardner-South Wilmington 25

Henry 50, DePue 20

Midland 42, Putnam County 39

Westminster Christian 43, Elgin Academy 12

Yorkville Christian 59, Lombard (CPSA) 10

1A Sesser (S.-Valier) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Bluford Webber 46, Wayne City 36

Century 77, Tamms (Egyptian) 12

Edwards County 52, Red Hill 29

Elverado 57, Joppa 38

Galatia 25, Hardin County 18

New Athens 31, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 28

Trico 40, Valmeyer 38

Waterloo Gibault 47, Steeleville 20

1A Tuscola Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Altamont 76, Ramsey 26

Arcola 76, Chrisman 26

Cumberland 53, Martinsville 14

Dieterich 58, Casey-Westfield 25

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 40, Villa Grove/Heritage 35

Moweaqua Central A&M 44, Macon Meridian 38

North Clay 47, Brownstown - St. Elmo 42

2A Chicago (Christ The King) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 51, Josephinum 41

Chicago (Disney II) def. Cristo Rey St. Martin Deporres (Waukegan), forfeit

Chicago Academy 25, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 13

2A Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Aledo (Mercer County) 22, Kewanee 13

Bureau Valley 29, Hall 26

Canton 44, Farmington 40

Midwest Central 51, Macomb 36

Normal University 63, Peoria Heights (Quest) 46

2A Elmhurst (Timothy Christian) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School def. Southland, forfeit

Westmont 49, Maria 8

2A Johnsburg Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 56, Richmond-Burton 26

Marengo 44, Woodstock Marian 40

Mendota 81, Wheaton Academy 54

Oregon 42, Riverdale 35

Rock Island Alleman 45, Erie/Prophetstown 13

Sandwich 47, Somonauk 40

2A Monticello Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Flora 46, Vandalia 31

Monticello 59, Shelbyville 46

Mt. Carmel 41, Lawrenceville 22

Newton 61, OPH 19

Salem 55, Carmi White County 49, OT

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 51, Maroa-Forsyth 46

Tolono Unity 45, Sullivan 39

2A Nashville Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 67, Chester 36

Columbia 35, Red Bud 23

Eldorado 61, Johnston City 30

Greenville 31, Trenton Wesclin 17

Massac County 54, Murphysboro 22

2A Peotone Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Bismarck-Henning 42, Westville 29

Clifton Central 46, Momence 16

El Paso-Gridley 46, Coal City 43

Herscher 68, Reed-Custer 13

Hoopeston Area High School 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21

Wilmington 35, Manteno 32

2A Waverly Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Auburn 66, North-Mac 52

Beardstown 51, Warsaw West Hancock 38

Carlinville 42, Gillespie 40

Franklin (South County) 56, Litchfield 37

Petersburg PORTA 70, Rushville-Industry 21

Piasa Southwestern 36, Roxana 32

Pittsfield 53, East Alton-Wood River 25

Pleasant Plains 31, Riverton 27

3A Bethalto (Civic Memorial) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Herrin 50, Carbondale 45

Highland 61, Cahokia 13

3A Grayslake (Central) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Crystal Lake South 55, North Chicago 11

Woodstock 44, Harvard 20

3A LaSalle (L.-Peru) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Bartonville (Limestone) 59, East Peoria 40

Sterling 32, Morris 28

3A Lincoln Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Danville 50, Urbana 34

Mt. Zion def. Eisenhower, forfeit

3A Maple Park (Kaneland) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Rochelle 53, Plano 19

4A Aurora (East) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Plainfield Central 43, Oswego 32

4A Bartlett Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Bartlett 36, Hoffman Estates 26

4A DeKalb Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Rockford Jefferson 68, Rockford East 38

4A Gurnee (Warren) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Zion Benton 53, Waukegan 37

4A Joliet (Central) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Pekin 45, Granite City 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Big Foot, Wis. vs. Harvard, ccd.

