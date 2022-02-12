GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fenwick 61, Naperville North 56
1A Brimfield Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Annawan 52, Galva 36
Biggsville West Central 53, Liberty 12
Flanagan 51, Stark County 40
Havana 63, Illini Central 25
Lewistown 55, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 16
Monmouth United 40, West Prairie 29
Princeville 62, Wethersfield 27
Roanoke-Benson 52, Peoria Christian 19
1A Bunker Hill Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Bluffs 42, North Greene 30
Metro-East Lutheran 43, Bunker Hill 37
Sandoval 60, Mount Olive 25
Springfield Lutheran 47, Pawnee 23
1A Farmer City (Blue Ridge) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Cissna Park 65, Calvary Christian Academy 11
Cullom Tri-Point 53, Bloomington Christian 31
Grant Park 51, Donovan 23
Kankakee Grace Christian 36, Illinois Lutheran 31
LeRoy 56, Blue Ridge 16
1A Forreston Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Amboy 44, Rockford Christian Life 16
Dakota 26, Forreston 17
Durand 57, South Beloit 26
Fulton 44, Milledgeville 36
Lanark Eastland 59, Sterling Newman 26
Lena-Winslow 55, East Dubuque 41
Polo 59, Kirkland Hiawatha 17
Stockton 52, Pearl City 21
1A Hinckley (H.-Big Rock) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Dwight 34, Gardner-South Wilmington 25
Henry 50, DePue 20
Midland 42, Putnam County 39
Westminster Christian 43, Elgin Academy 12
Yorkville Christian 59, Lombard (CPSA) 10
1A Sesser (S.-Valier) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Bluford Webber 46, Wayne City 36
Century 77, Tamms (Egyptian) 12
Edwards County 52, Red Hill 29
Elverado 57, Joppa 38
Galatia 25, Hardin County 18
New Athens 31, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 28
Trico 40, Valmeyer 38
Waterloo Gibault 47, Steeleville 20
1A Tuscola Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Altamont 76, Ramsey 26
Arcola 76, Chrisman 26
Cumberland 53, Martinsville 14
Dieterich 58, Casey-Westfield 25
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 40, Villa Grove/Heritage 35
Moweaqua Central A&M 44, Macon Meridian 38
North Clay 47, Brownstown - St. Elmo 42
2A Chicago (Christ The King) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 51, Josephinum 41
Chicago (Disney II) def. Cristo Rey St. Martin Deporres (Waukegan), forfeit
Chicago Academy 25, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 13
2A Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Aledo (Mercer County) 22, Kewanee 13
Bureau Valley 29, Hall 26
Canton 44, Farmington 40
Midwest Central 51, Macomb 36
Normal University 63, Peoria Heights (Quest) 46
2A Elmhurst (Timothy Christian) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School def. Southland, forfeit
Westmont 49, Maria 8
2A Johnsburg Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 56, Richmond-Burton 26
Marengo 44, Woodstock Marian 40
Mendota 81, Wheaton Academy 54
Oregon 42, Riverdale 35
Rock Island Alleman 45, Erie/Prophetstown 13
Sandwich 47, Somonauk 40
2A Monticello Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Flora 46, Vandalia 31
Monticello 59, Shelbyville 46
Mt. Carmel 41, Lawrenceville 22
Newton 61, OPH 19
Salem 55, Carmi White County 49, OT
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 51, Maroa-Forsyth 46
Tolono Unity 45, Sullivan 39
2A Nashville Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 67, Chester 36
Columbia 35, Red Bud 23
Eldorado 61, Johnston City 30
Greenville 31, Trenton Wesclin 17
Massac County 54, Murphysboro 22
2A Peotone Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Bismarck-Henning 42, Westville 29
Clifton Central 46, Momence 16
El Paso-Gridley 46, Coal City 43
Herscher 68, Reed-Custer 13
Hoopeston Area High School 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21
Wilmington 35, Manteno 32
2A Waverly Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Auburn 66, North-Mac 52
Beardstown 51, Warsaw West Hancock 38
Carlinville 42, Gillespie 40
Franklin (South County) 56, Litchfield 37
Petersburg PORTA 70, Rushville-Industry 21
Piasa Southwestern 36, Roxana 32
Pittsfield 53, East Alton-Wood River 25
Pleasant Plains 31, Riverton 27
3A Bethalto (Civic Memorial) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Herrin 50, Carbondale 45
Highland 61, Cahokia 13
3A Grayslake (Central) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Crystal Lake South 55, North Chicago 11
Woodstock 44, Harvard 20
3A LaSalle (L.-Peru) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Bartonville (Limestone) 59, East Peoria 40
Sterling 32, Morris 28
3A Lincoln Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Danville 50, Urbana 34
Mt. Zion def. Eisenhower, forfeit
3A Maple Park (Kaneland) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Rochelle 53, Plano 19
4A Aurora (East) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Plainfield Central 43, Oswego 32
4A Bartlett Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Bartlett 36, Hoffman Estates 26
4A DeKalb Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Rockford Jefferson 68, Rockford East 38
4A Gurnee (Warren) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Zion Benton 53, Waukegan 37
4A Joliet (Central) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Pekin 45, Granite City 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Big Foot, Wis. vs. Harvard, ccd.
