GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clarkston 64, White Lake Lakeland 44

Detroit Renaissance 38, Belleville 34

Farmington 38, Walled Lake Western 36

Fowlerville 54, Lansing Sexton 11

Hudsonville 61, East Grand Rapids 33

Livingston Christian 44, Jackson Christian 35, OT

Macomb Dakota 56, Midland 36

Marcellus 51, Three Oaks River Valley 36

Midland Dow 44, Grass Lake 40

Muskegon Mona Shores 62, Sault Ste Marie 35

Niles Brandywine 60, S. Bend Career Academy, Ind. 18

Richmond 45, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 29

Rochester Adams 28, Walled Lake Northern 24

Romulus 58, Tol. Scott, Ohio 10

S. Bend Washington, Ind. 79, Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 77, 2OT

Tecumseh 59, Dundee 14

Traverse City Central 39, Dearborn 35

Traverse City West 38, Marquette 18

Troy 48, Walled Lake Central 31

Troy Athens 45, South Lyon 41

West Bloomfield 48, Bolingbrook, Ill. 47

Westfield 72, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler), Ill. 49

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 67, Wayne Memorial 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Camden-Frontier vs. Colon, ccd.

Grand Blanc vs. Petoskey, ccd.

