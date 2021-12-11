GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clarkston 64, White Lake Lakeland 44
Detroit Renaissance 38, Belleville 34
Farmington 38, Walled Lake Western 36
Fowlerville 54, Lansing Sexton 11
Hudsonville 61, East Grand Rapids 33
Livingston Christian 44, Jackson Christian 35, OT
Macomb Dakota 56, Midland 36
Marcellus 51, Three Oaks River Valley 36
Midland Dow 44, Grass Lake 40
Muskegon Mona Shores 62, Sault Ste Marie 35
Niles Brandywine 60, S. Bend Career Academy, Ind. 18
Richmond 45, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 29
Rochester Adams 28, Walled Lake Northern 24
Romulus 58, Tol. Scott, Ohio 10
S. Bend Washington, Ind. 79, Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 77, 2OT
Tecumseh 59, Dundee 14
Traverse City Central 39, Dearborn 35
Traverse City West 38, Marquette 18
Troy 48, Walled Lake Central 31
Troy Athens 45, South Lyon 41
West Bloomfield 48, Bolingbrook, Ill. 47
Westfield 72, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler), Ill. 49
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 67, Wayne Memorial 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Camden-Frontier vs. Colon, ccd.
Grand Blanc vs. Petoskey, ccd.
