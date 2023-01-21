GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Animas 52, Reserve 21

Atrisco Heritage 50, Del Norte 30

Bloomfield 54, Miyamura 43

Capitan 60, Cloudcroft 14

Carlsbad 39, Rio Rancho 26

Cimarron 65, Des Moines 33

Cliff 54, Quemado 28

Crownpoint 57, Newcomb 34

Eunice 39, Dora 30

Fort Sumner 75, Grady 47

Fort Sumner/House 75, Grady 47

Gallup 86, Shiprock 13

Hope Christian 51, Albuquerque Academy 33

Kirtland Central 52, Aztec 16

Lordsburg 58, Mescalero Apache 42

Magdalena 42, Mesilla Valley Christian 32

Mesa Vista 72, Escalante 57

Mountainair 48, Carrizozo 21

Navajo Prep 52, Tohatchi 40

Pecos 47, Academy for Technology and The Classics 43

Pine Hill 34, Tse Yi Gai 33

Portales 35, Roswell 33

Questa 54, Mora 40

Rehoboth 46, Cobre 28

Robertson 58, Socorro 23

Silver 40, Ruidoso 32

Tatum 63, Dexter 28

Tohajilee 78, Shiprock Northwest 27

Tularosa 48, Hot Springs 22

West Mesa 59, Valley 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

