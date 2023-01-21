GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Animas 52, Reserve 21
Atrisco Heritage 50, Del Norte 30
Bloomfield 54, Miyamura 43
Capitan 60, Cloudcroft 14
Carlsbad 39, Rio Rancho 26
Cimarron 65, Des Moines 33
Cliff 54, Quemado 28
Crownpoint 57, Newcomb 34
Eunice 39, Dora 30
Fort Sumner/House 75, Grady 47
Gallup 86, Shiprock 13
Hope Christian 51, Albuquerque Academy 33
Kirtland Central 52, Aztec 16
Lordsburg 58, Mescalero Apache 42
Magdalena 42, Mesilla Valley Christian 32
Mesa Vista 72, Escalante 57
Mountainair 48, Carrizozo 21
Navajo Prep 52, Tohatchi 40
Pecos 47, Academy for Technology and The Classics 43
Pine Hill 34, Tse Yi Gai 33
Portales 35, Roswell 33
Questa 54, Mora 40
Rehoboth 46, Cobre 28
Robertson 58, Socorro 23
Silver 40, Ruidoso 32
Tatum 63, Dexter 28
Tohajilee 78, Shiprock Northwest 27
Tularosa 48, Hot Springs 22
West Mesa 59, Valley 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
