BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berkeley Springs 60, Keyser 57
Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 79, Parkersburg Catholic 26
Bridgeport 70, Grafton 68, OT
Brooke 56, Magnolia 50
Buffalo 64, Charleston Catholic 60
Cabell Midland 68, Saint Joseph Central 61
East Fairmont 69, Lewis County 51
Frankfort 50, Petersburg 34
Herbert Hoover 53, Nitro 36
Highland-Monterey, Va. 73, Paw Paw 41
Huntington 62, Greenbrier East 44
Linsly 83, Weir 38
Logan 76, Mingo Central 66
Morgantown 87, Parkersburg 43
Nicholas County 68, Westside 62
Notre Dame 69, Lincoln 45
Parkersburg South 62, Vincent Warren, Ohio 58
Princeton 60, PikeView 54
Racine Southern, Ohio 80, Wahama 79, OT
Ravenswood 89, Roane County 33
Sherman 51, Gilmer County 44
South Harrison 87, Meadow Bridge 31
St. Albans 56, Spring Valley 40
University 51, Spring Mills 46, OT
Wheeling Central 85, North Marion 64
Williamstown 53, Moorefield 44
Woodrow Wilson 48, Oak Hill 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pocahontas County vs. Summers County, ppd.
Riverside vs. Wayne, ccd.
