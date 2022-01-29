BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berkeley Springs 60, Keyser 57

Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 79, Parkersburg Catholic 26

Bridgeport 70, Grafton 68, OT

Brooke 56, Magnolia 50

Buffalo 64, Charleston Catholic 60

Cabell Midland 68, Saint Joseph Central 61

East Fairmont 69, Lewis County 51

Frankfort 50, Petersburg 34

Herbert Hoover 53, Nitro 36

Highland-Monterey, Va. 73, Paw Paw 41

Huntington 62, Greenbrier East 44

Linsly 83, Weir 38

Logan 76, Mingo Central 66

Morgantown 87, Parkersburg 43

Nicholas County 68, Westside 62

Notre Dame 69, Lincoln 45

Parkersburg South 62, Vincent Warren, Ohio 58

Princeton 60, PikeView 54

Racine Southern, Ohio 80, Wahama 79, OT

Ravenswood 89, Roane County 33

Sherman 51, Gilmer County 44

South Harrison 87, Meadow Bridge 31

St. Albans 56, Spring Valley 40

University 51, Spring Mills 46, OT

Wheeling Central 85, North Marion 64

Williamstown 53, Moorefield 44

Woodrow Wilson 48, Oak Hill 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pocahontas County vs. Summers County, ppd.

Riverside vs. Wayne, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

