|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a two-year contract with a mutual option for 2025. Designated RHP Erich Uelmen for assignment.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DE Michael Dogbe to the active roster from the practice squad. Elevated WR Pharoh Cooper and CB Nate Hairston to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Byron Murphy Jr. on injured reserve.
DENVER BRONCOS — Reinstated RB Chase Edmonds from injured reserve. Elevated DB Lamar Jackson and DE Wyatt Rey to the active roster.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Elevated OT Sebastian Gutierrez to the active roster.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DE Ernest Brown IV to the active roster. Placed LB Jake Gervase on injured reserve. Elevated DB T.J. Carter and DE Brayden Thomas to the active roster.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Elevated T Kendall Lamm and WR Braylon Sanders to the active roster for Sunday's game.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived CB Josh Jackson. Signed DB Elijah Riley to the active roster.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Elevated LB J.J. Russell and OT Justin Skule to the active roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned C Antonio Stranges to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL). Returned LW Riley Tufte to Texas (AHL) from loan.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Tommy Novak to Milwaukee (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|ECHL
READING ROYALS — Released G Zach Alvarado as emergency back up goalie (EBUG).
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released G Chris Komma as emergency back up goalie (EBUG).
